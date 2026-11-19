The University Grants Commission has released the UGC NET December 2026 exam schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility Test can find the exam schedule notice on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December Exam 2026 schedule released, check subject wise exam dates here (HT file)

The UGC NET exam will be held from December 14 to December 18 and December 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC issues list of 32 fake universities, Delhi tops with 12 institutions

The test paper will consist of two sections; both sections will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 3 hours.

The questions in Part I are intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. Part II is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

Assam announces schedule for Class 10 final exams from February 25 after extension of classes due to floods

The medium of the question paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per option exercised in the Application Form.

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Centre well in time, i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination. The candidate must show, on demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorised to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials.

The exam city details will be available on November 23, 2026. The UGC NET admit card will be available on December 7, 2026.

UGC NET December Exam 2026 schedule: How to download To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.