The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, on Thursday announced the schedule for the Class 10 final examination 2027, with the exams set to begin on February 25, following an extension of classroom teaching to compensate for disruptions caused by floods and Census-related activities this year. Assam announces schedule for Class 10 final exams from February 25 after extension of classes due to floods (AI image for representation)

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the examination programme on social media on Thursday moe rning, saying the HSLC Examination 2027 under ASSEB Division-I would commence on February 25.

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Regular classes for Class 10 students had earlier been extended until February 22, 2027, after floods in several districts disrupted the academic calendar and government personnel, including teachers, were engaged in Census-related activities.

The board had said the examination schedule would be finalised in line with the extended teaching period. It also extended the deadline for schools to submit students' names earlier this month.

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As per the schedule issued by the board, the first paper will be Hindi on February 25, followed by elective subjects on February 26, including Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Nepali, Arabic and Persian.

The Modern Indian Language (MIL) and English (IL) papers are scheduled for March 1, while Social Science will be held on March 5, English on March 8 and Science on March 12.

Assamese is scheduled for March 13, alongside several elective and vocational subjects, while General Mathematics will be the final paper on March 16.

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The examinations will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to noon and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The board has said candidates will be allowed 10 minutes before the examination to read the question paper. The reporting time for the morning shift is 8.15 am and for the afternoon shift is 12.45 pm.

Practical examinations are scheduled to be held between January 27 and February 2, 2027, with heads of institutions to fix subject-wise timings in consultation with the appointed resource persons or external examiners.

The HSLC examination in 2026 saw 4,29,249 candidates appear out of 4,38,564 who had registered. A total of 2,81,701 students passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 65.62%.

The 2027 examination will also mark a change in the state's evaluation system, with ASSEB set to introduce a grading system in place of the existing rank-based result format.

The board announced the change in April this year, saying it would stop declaring toppers or rank holders from the next HSLC examination.

ASSEB chairman Ramesh Chandra Jain told the media on April 10, “From the next year onwards, there will be no provision for announcing top rank holders in the HSLC examination. The results will be declared based on grades.”

The board also announced that compartmental examinations would be discontinued under the revised framework, meaning students who fail the examination would no longer be able to appear in a compartmental test within the same academic year.

The reforms are part of the broader effort to align school-level assessment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises competency-based learning, reducing examination pressure and moving away from rote-based evaluation.

Assam had earlier discontinued the top-10 rank-holder system in HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu backed the move away from the practice of publicly announcing rank holders in 2024, arguing that it added pressure on students.