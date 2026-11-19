Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released CGBSE Datesheet 2027. The Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th timetable can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. CGBSE Datesheet 2027: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th timetable released at cgbse.nic.in, check schedule here

The Class 10 board exam will begin on March 13 and will end on April 5, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Matric board exam will commence with third language papers and end with Music, Driving and Painting papers.

The Class 12 board examination will begin on March 12 and will end on April 8, 2027. The exam will commence with Hindi paper and conclude with Psychology paper. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.

Check CGBSE Datesheet 2027 here

CGBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Click on CGBSE Datesheet 2027 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. In 2026, the Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.

SSC SI Exam City Slip 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.

The result was announced on April 29, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 83.4 percent for Class 12 and Class 10 pass percentage was 77.15%. A total of 320535 candidates appeared in Class 10 and 245785 candidates appeared in Class 12.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check Phase 1 marks here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.