CGBSE Datesheet 2027: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th timetable released at cgbse.nic.in, check schedule here
CGBSE Datesheet 2027 has been released. The Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th timetable can be checked here.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has released CGBSE Datesheet 2027. The Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th timetable can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
The Class 10 board exam will begin on March 13 and will end on April 5, 2027. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Matric board exam will commence with third language papers and end with Music, Driving and Painting papers.
The Class 12 board examination will begin on March 12 and will end on April 8, 2027. The exam will commence with Hindi paper and conclude with Psychology paper. The exam will be held in single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm.
Check CGBSE Datesheet 2027 here
CGBSE Datesheet 2027: How to download
All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the exam schedule by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.
- Click on CGBSE Datesheet 2027 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
In 2026, the Class 10 board exam commenced on February 21 and concluded on March 13, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The Class 10 exam started with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Singing, Driving and Painting papers for PwD students.
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The Class 12 board exam in the state started on February 20 and ended on March 18, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The exam commenced with Geography and Physics and ended with the Psychology paper.
The result was announced on April 29, 2026. The overall pass percentage was 83.4 percent for Class 12 and Class 10 pass percentage was 77.15%. A total of 320535 candidates appeared in Class 10 and 245785 candidates appeared in Class 12.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CGBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More