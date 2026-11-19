Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has declared two more talukas as drought-hit, taking the number of affected talukas in the state to 310 out of the total 358, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday. Maharashtra adds 2 more talukas to drought-hit list; count rises to 310

The government added Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj talukas in Kolhapur district to the list following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said.

A survey and verification had also been ordered for 13 other talukas, for which recommendations had been received, Bawankule said.

Minister Hasan Mushrif and local MLAs Ashokrao Mane and Shivaji Patil had consistently pursued the inclusion of Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj in the drought list, according to him.

The government has directed microfinance companies and banks not to harass farmers in drought-affected areas for loan recovery. Farmers facing such pressure should approach local public representatives, police, district collectors or the administration instead of taking extreme steps, Bawankule said.

The state had allocated ₹488 crore to complete pending drinking water supply schemes to tackle water scarcity, he said.

Of this, ₹400 crore would be used to complete schemes where 75 per cent of the work had been completed, but the remaining work was forcing authorities to arrange water tankers. Another ₹88 crore had been allocated for schemes with 5 to 20 per cent of work pending, Bawankule said.

He said instructions had been issued to district collectors and Zilla Parishad chief executive officers to complete the works through existing tenders and work orders and discontinue tanker supply wherever possible.

Around 400 to 500 water supply schemes awaiting electricity connections would be provided power connections through District Planning Committee funds, he said. Schemes whose connections had been disconnected over pending electricity bills would be reconnected after collecting only current bills, leaving past dues pending, Bawankule added.

The government had also increased the financial limits for drought mitigation measures in rural areas and empowered district collectors and divisional commissioners to take decisions on temporary water supply arrangements and repairs to existing schemes.

Bawankule said the government planned to prepare a ₹5,000-crore water conservation programme to revive defunct dams, village ponds and other traditional water bodies across the state.

The initiative aimed to revive 4,000 to 5,000 defunct structures in each district and make 15,000 villages prosperous over the next three years by conserving rainwater, he said.

A committee of five secretaries would prepare a standard operating procedure and detailed plan for the programme, which was expected to be included in the December budget with the Chief Minister's approval, Bawankule said.

He also said the government had directed municipal corporations, municipal councils and industries to use treated wastewater instead of drinking water for major construction projects, industrial units, power plants and gardens.

Bawankule said civic bodies should adopt a zero-discharge policy and reuse treated sewage rather than release it into rivers and drains.

He said the government would also ensure that water scarcity measures were implemented effectively in drought-affected areas.

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