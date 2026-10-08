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Warm, earthy homes are replacing cool neutrals: 7 easy decor swaps to make your home feel cosy and inviting
Want the clutter-free look of minimalism with a touch of warmth in your home? Here’s how to get it without a full home renovation.
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|Product
|Rating
|Price
RADECOR Terra Stripe Cushion Cover Set of 2 | Premium Textured Decorative Throw Pillow Covers | Soft Woven Fabric | Hidden Zipper | Modern Boho Farmhouse Sofa Cushion Covers for Living Room, BedroomView Details
₹459.62
Furnistitchs Solid Boho Cushion Cover 16x16 Inches, Premium Natural Slub Fabric Throw Pillow Case with Tassels for Sofa, Couch, Living Room & Bedroom 40x40 cms, 1 pc - Sage OliveView Details
₹224
Khooti Jute Cushion Cover | 12x12 Inch, Orange, | Set of 1 | Throw Pillow Cover for Couches, Chairs, Sofas, Beds, Coffee Tables, Living Rooms, Bedrooms, Modern Boho DesignView Details
₹193
ANWYN 100% Cotton Embroidered Cushion Cover 18x18 Inches (45x45 cm) | Decorative Boho Embroidery Throwpillow Cushion for Living Room, Sofa & Couch.View Details
₹989
Boston Solid Wood Bedside Table with Rattan Drawers Mid Century Night Stand for Living Room | Cane Mid Century Modern Side Table with 2 Drawers-Multipurpose use for Living Room, Bedroom (B-Walnut)View Details
₹5,299
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.