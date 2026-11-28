Ananya Panday attended the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026 on November 27, 2026, at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. At the festival's ninth edition, the actor was honoured with the H.E.R. Award (Women of the Year) alongside Indian Army officers Colonel Preeti Kanwar and Major Bhumika.

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During the event, Ananya Panday joined in on a conversation with Barkha Dutt, covering her journey in cinema, her privilege, her search for identity, and Gen Z perspectives on relationships and boundaries. For the event, she wore a tailored brown checkered suit. Let's decode her chic, business-casual ensemble.

A plaid pantsuit moment At the We The Women Changemaker Awards 2026, Ananya Panday wore a tailored brown plaid pantsuit from Etro's Fall Winter 2026 collection, styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. The check-patterned coordinated ensemble features an oversized blazer styled with tailored pants.

The jacket features a notched lapel collar, padded shoulders, front button closures left open to show a peek of the shirt underneath, and full-length sleeves, while the pants have a high waistline, a floor-grazing hem, and a fitted-and-flared silhouette that complements Ananya's svelte legs.