The video shows Alia and Karan doing the seated rowing exercise. Dressed in a sleeveless black, fitted top featuring white stripes and Alpha printed on the breast, paired with matching form-fitting shorts, ribbed calf-length stockings, gym trainers, and hair tied in a top knot, Alia nailed the routine. Here's a look:

On November 27, celebrity fitness trainer Karan Sawhney, who trains Alia Bhatt and a few other celebrities, such as Kriti Sanon, posted a video of the Alpha actor working out with him at the gym. “@aliaabhatt No Friendly Competition🥇,” he captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt's fitness routine centres on a mixture of consistent strength training, cardio, Pilates , and yoga, paired with clean eating and adequate recovery. The actor often shares her progress at the gym, inspiring her fans to get their health on track. Her latest video will be the weekend motivation you need.

All you need to know about seated rowing exercise Seated rowing is a pulling exercise that strengthens your back, improves posture, and engages your arm and shoulder muscles, according to Mayo Clinic. While Alia used a cable machine during her workout, it can also be done using a chest-supported row machine, resistance bands, or dumbbells.

Doing this workout can help build upper- and mid-back strength, improve posture, and support shoulder and spinal stability in a controlled, low-impact movement.

How to perform the routine Begin by sitting tall with your feet planted on the footrests and a slight bend in your knees on the seated rowing machine. Grab the handle or bar, keep your core engaged, chest up, and spine neutral. Let your shoulders rest slightly forward at the start without rounding your lower back.

To do the exercise, drive your elbows back and pull the handle toward your lower ribs or abdomen. Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the end of the pull. Slowly extend your arms in a controlled way to the starting position without losing your posture. Repeat the process for the number of reps and sets you want to do.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is an award-winning Indian actor. She is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. She will next be seen in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The project marks her second collaboration with Bhansali and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.