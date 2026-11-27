The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor stressed that she has the advantage of understanding her body a lot more because she has been doing this ‘ever since she was born’. “I was dancing, doing sports, everything. I do core-strengthening exercises and tai chi every day,” she added.

In the November 18 interview, Michelle Yeoh was asked how she physically prepares for her role, especially the action-packed Blade Runner 2099, to which the actor stressed that the older you get, the more you have to do to maintain your muscle strength and avoid muscle loss. “Without that, you start walking differently.”

Michelle Yeoh is widely known for performing her own high-risk action and martial arts stunts across a career spanning over four decades. But at 64, the actor who stars in the new series Blade Runner 2099 has changed physically. In an interview with Women's Health, the star talked about changing her routine as she's aged, training her core, and more.

Everything starts from the core According to the actor, core is the most important part of her training while preparing for her role in Blade Runner 2099. She explained, “If you want to move with motivation, it has to have that strength, that inner strength, rather than just speed. So when you move, it’s almost like you glide. As a replicant, all the moves are sharp, precise, because they’re so strong and powerful. Actually, when you take a human down, it’s too easy. I think all exercises are core-focused. You can’t lift weights or do Pilates without working on the core first. Everything has to start from there.”

Michelle Yeoh's daily physical must-dos As for what Michelle does every single day for her health, the actor confessed to drinking lots of water, using sunblock, and doing a lot of stretching, tai chi, and ballet. “That is a must,” she added.

“As I’m in bed, I do a lot of stretching. When I wake up, the first thing I do in bed is go through the motions so the body wakes up with the mind, and everything comes into place…I think that’s what you have to find: your own moves, so that you don’t give yourself an excuse…so, you’re doing all those core exercises to wake up the mind, to wake up the abs, the back, and the legs, everything,” Michelle shared.

Additionally, the actor revealed that she loves being outside and going on hikes; if she can’t do that, she does the elliptical, because she believes that ‘cardio is very important’. She also does a lot more weights as she has aged: “I’m picking up dumbbells or water bottles, whatever works. You have to combine muscle strengthening with cardio exercise.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.