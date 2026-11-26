Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Madhuri Dixit and Kajol make a stylish case for traditional ethnic wear with their contrasting pink and green saree looks
Madhuri Dixit and Kajol serve stunning ethnic fashion inspiration in contrasting pink and green ensembles. Here's a closer look at their glamorous saree styles.
Madhuri Dixit and Kajol are giving us major ethnic fashion inspiration with their glamorous saree looks. While Madhuri exuded timeless elegance in a richly embellished teal saree, Kajol made a statement in a graceful blush-pink draped ensemble. The two divas brought their own unique style to traditional wear. Let’s decode their looks and take away some chic style lessons. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor ditches glamorous promotional looks for simple powder-blue suit and no-makeup look at the airport )
Kajol's elegant teal saree look
Kajol looked graceful in a rich teal saree featuring a delicately embellished border. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate silver-toned embroidery along the neckline and front, adding a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. The drape, finished with a detailed border, brought the look together beautifully.
She accessorised with statement earrings and chunky silver-toned bangles, keeping the jewellery elegant yet eye-catching. Her long, dark hair was styled in soft waves and left open, while her beauty look featured defined eyes, a subtle blush and a warm lip colour.
Madhuri's soft pink draped ensemble
Madhuri, meanwhile, embraced a softer colour palette in a blush-pink ethnic ensemble. Her outfit featured a wrap-style neckline, a gathered waist and a draped dupatta with delicate floral detailing along the edge. The fluid silhouette and layered design gave the outfit a contemporary festive feel.
She kept her accessories understated, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her shoulder-length brown hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, while her makeup featured defined eyes, a rosy lip shade and a fresh, radiant finish.
Together, Madhuri and Kajol showcased two different ways to make a statement in ethnic wear, one through rich colour and intricate embroidery, and the other through soft hues and graceful draping.
Fashion notes to take
Madhuri and Kajol show how the right colour, drape and detailing can elevate a traditional look. Take inspiration from Kajol’s richly embroidered blouse and statement silver jewellery if you love a touch of glamour. Alternatively, channel Madhuri’s understated elegance with a soft pastel palette, a flattering wrap-style silhouette and delicate floral accents. Both looks prove that thoughtful styling can make a saree ensemble stand out without going overboard.
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