She accessorised with statement earrings and chunky silver-toned bangles, keeping the jewellery elegant yet eye-catching. Her long, dark hair was styled in soft waves and left open, while her beauty look featured defined eyes, a subtle blush and a warm lip colour.

Kajol looked graceful in a rich teal saree featuring a delicately embellished border. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse adorned with intricate silver-toned embroidery along the neckline and front, adding a touch of sparkle to the ensemble. The drape, finished with a detailed border, brought the look together beautifully.

Madhuri Dixit and Kajol are giving us major ethnic fashion inspiration with their glamorous saree looks. While Madhuri exuded timeless elegance in a richly embellished teal saree, Kajol made a statement in a graceful blush-pink draped ensemble. The two divas brought their own unique style to traditional wear. Let’s decode their looks and take away some chic style lessons. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor ditches glamorous promotional looks for simple powder-blue suit and no-makeup look at the airport )

Madhuri's soft pink draped ensemble Madhuri, meanwhile, embraced a softer colour palette in a blush-pink ethnic ensemble. Her outfit featured a wrap-style neckline, a gathered waist and a draped dupatta with delicate floral detailing along the edge. The fluid silhouette and layered design gave the outfit a contemporary festive feel.

She kept her accessories understated, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her shoulder-length brown hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves, while her makeup featured defined eyes, a rosy lip shade and a fresh, radiant finish.

Together, Madhuri and Kajol showcased two different ways to make a statement in ethnic wear, one through rich colour and intricate embroidery, and the other through soft hues and graceful draping.