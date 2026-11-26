Swapping sugar with jaggery feels virtuous. But according to a gut-healthy nutritionist, your body barely notices the difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rashi Chowdhary, chief nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, explained the nutritional differences so that you can make an informed decision.

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In many Indian kitchens, jaggery has quietly become the "healthy" sugar. Patients proudly say they have cut out sugar, then mention the jaggery in their tea and the honey in their morning water. But, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has a different take.