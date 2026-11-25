Bloating is the feeling of fullness, pressure or tightness in the abdomen. When the abdomen visibly expands, doctors call it distension. A large meal stretches the stomach, and as food moves through the digestive tract, gas can add to that feeling of pressure . A huge meal can stretch your stomach and leave you feeling bloated. But you can experience the same tightness even after a small meal.

You’ve had a lunch of dal, sabzi and roti. A few hours later, your waistband feels tight. It’s easy to blame the last thing you ate, but the same meal might sit perfectly well on another day. How much you ate, how quickly you ate and what you drank with it can all make a difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nupur Gulati, a certified nutrition coach, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, explained the reason behind post-meal bloating.

Reasons behind bloating According to Gulati, one reason is eating large portions of fibre-rich foods. A big bowl of raw salad can leave you feeling full simply because of its volume. Another reason could be eating large portions of foods such as rajma or chana. These pulses contain certain carbohydrates that pass through the small intestine without being fully digested. “When gut bacteria break them down in the large intestine through a process called fermentation, gas is produced. You might notice more bloating after a large serving or when you increase your fibre intake suddenly,” explained Gulati.

Fizzy drinks are another common trigger. They contain carbon dioxide, which adds gas to your digestive tract. Eating quickly, drinking through a straw or chewing gum can also make you swallow more air.

Sometimes, the pattern points to a specific ingredient. If you’re lactose intolerant, your small intestine produces too little lactase, the enzyme that breaks down the natural sugar in milk. The undigested lactose reaches the large intestine, where bacteria ferment it and produce gas. This can lead to bloating! Sorbitol, a sweetener found in some sugar-free sweets and chewing gums, can have a similar effect.