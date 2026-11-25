Khushi Kapoor is giving traditional ethnicwear a contemporary twist. At the Earthshot Prize event in Mumbai, the actor stepped out in an ivory Anamika Khanna ensemble that brought together the structure of a corset, the elegance of a kurta and the fluidity of a skirt. The look stood out for its mix of traditional embroidery and modern construction, offering a fresh take on occasion dressing.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

What makes this ensemble particularly interesting is how it combines familiar Indian silhouettes with details more commonly associated with Western eveningwear. The corset-inspired bodice adds definition, while the flowing lower half keeps the outfit graceful and easy to style. If you are looking to move beyond conventional lehengas and Anarkalis this wedding season, fusion ethnicwear could be worth exploring.

Here are 6 styles to consider if you want to recreate the mood of Khushi's look: 1. Corset-style kurta sets

A corset-style kurta is perhaps the closest way to interpret Khushi's ensemble without copying it outright. Look for fitted bodices, defined waistlines and traditional embroidery, paired with flared trousers or a flowing skirt. This silhouette works particularly well for cocktail functions and festive dinners when you want something more contemporary than a conventional kurta set.

2. Embroidered corset tops with ethnic skirts If you already own a few festive skirts, a structured corset top can give them a completely different look. Choose one with Indian embroidery, mirror work, brocade or subtle metallic detailing. Pair it with a plain silk, satin or embellished skirt, depending on the occasion. This is also a useful way to restyle separates rather than invest in an entirely new outfit.

3. Draped kurta and skirt sets Draping can make even a relatively simple ethnic outfit look occasion-ready. Look for asymmetrical kurtas, cowl details, pre-draped panels and fluid skirts. These styles retain the familiarity of Indian occasionwear while introducing a more contemporary silhouette. They are especially suitable for sangeet celebrations and evening receptions.

4. Cape-style ethnic sets A cape layered over a fitted blouse, kurta or crop top creates movement without adding the volume of a traditional dupatta. Sheer embroidered capes, structured shoulder details and floor-length overlays can make a simple skirt set feel more dramatic. For a balanced look, keep the inner outfit relatively streamlined and let the cape do the styling work.

5. Jacket-style kurta and skirt sets An embroidered jacket worn over a fitted kurta or blouse is another way to experiment with fusion dressing. Look for cropped jackets, longline overlays, asymmetric hems and interesting sleeve details. This combination can work for wedding festivities as well as formal family occasions, particularly if you prefer a little more coverage.

6. Pre-draped saree gowns For those who love the elegance of a saree but want a more contemporary finish, a pre-draped saree gown is worth considering. These designs combine the fluidity of a saree with a more structured, gown-like silhouette. Look for defined waists, sculpted blouses and interesting draping around the shoulder or hip. A minimal pair of earrings and a statement ring can complete the look.

How to style fusion ethnicwear The key to wearing fusion ethnicwear well is to let one element stand out. If your outfit has a structured corset-style bodice, keep the jewellery relatively simple. If you are wearing a plain skirt, an embroidered top or statement jacket can add the detail you need.

Pay attention to proportions, too. Fitted tops work well with fuller skirts, while fluid kurtas and draped layers can be balanced with more streamlined bottoms. Choose footwear according to the function and how much movement the outfit allows.

Khushi Kapoor's look is a reminder that Indian occasionwear does not have to follow a fixed formula. A little structure, thoughtful layering and traditional craftsmanship can make familiar festive silhouettes feel new again.