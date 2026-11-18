Kate Middleton has a knack for making a single accessory the talking point of an entire outfit. At the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a striking red Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. But it was the emerald-and-diamond tassel necklace from Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection that truly stole the spotlight.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

The historic necklace, part of the late monarch's Emerald Tassel Suite, added a rich green accent to Kate's red ensemble. With its emerald stones, diamond detailing and dangling tassel elements, it was a masterclass in statement jewellery.

Now, not everyone has access to a royal jewellery collection, but the colour combination and overall aesthetic are surprisingly easy to borrow. If you've been looking for a statement necklace to wear with your wedding-season sarees, lehengas or festive suits, here are six emerald-green styles worth considering.

6 emerald-green necklaces to recreate Kate Middleton's royal jewellery look What we looked for: Green-stone necklaces and jewellery sets with gold-toned finishes, statement silhouettes, decorative detailing and festive appeal. These are fashion-jewellery alternatives inspired by the colour and styling of Kate's necklace, not exact replicas of the royal heirloom.

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1. For a classic green-and-gold combination A green-stone necklace with a gold-toned finish is one of the easiest ways to borrow Kate's colour palette. It can work with red, ivory, black, beige and jewel-toned outfits, making it a useful addition to a festive jewellery collection.

Wear it with a silk saree or an embroidered suit, and keep the earrings relatively simple if the necklace is already elaborate.

2. For a more traditional festive look If you prefer Indian jewellery silhouettes, a green-stone choker with matching earrings can bring a little royal-inspired drama to your outfit. It is particularly suited to sarees, lehengas and anarkalis with deeper necklines.

A choker also works well when you want the necklace to sit prominently rather than disappear against the neckline of your outfit.

3. For a statement necklace without too much fuss A green necklace with decorative stone detailing can add colour to a relatively simple outfit. Think a plain black saree, an ivory kurta set or a solid-coloured lehenga.

The trick is to let the green stones stand out. You don't need to match every accessory to the necklace; gold-toned earrings or a simple bracelet can be enough.

4. For a little sparkle If you like the way Kate's necklace caught the light, consider a green-stone design with crystal or American-diamond-style detailing. These fashion-jewellery finishes can create a dressier look for evening celebrations.

Pair it with a cocktail saree, a reception outfit or a contemporary lehenga. Just remember that imitation stones and American diamonds are not natural emeralds or diamonds.

5. For a more elaborate wedding look A layered or embellished green necklace set can work particularly well with traditional wedding guest outfits. It adds visual interest to plain blouses and simpler necklines, especially when paired with a silk or brocade saree.

If your outfit already has heavy embroidery around the neckline, however, a smaller pendant or simpler necklace may look more balanced.

6. For a versatile festive jewellery pick A green-and-gold necklace set is a useful option if you want to wear the same accessory with more than one outfit. Look for a design that complements both traditional and contemporary clothing, rather than one that only works with a very specific colour or neckline.

It can be styled with a saree for a family celebration, a suit for a festive gathering or even a simple evening dress.

How to style emerald-green jewellery like Kate Middleton Pair green with red: Kate's red Anarkali and emerald jewellery made a striking combination. You can borrow the same contrast with a red saree, maroon suit or ruby-toned lehenga.

Try green with ivory or beige: If you want the necklace to take centre stage, wear it with a neutral outfit. Ivory, champagne and beige make rich green stones stand out.

Don't overdo the accessories: A statement necklace usually needs room to breathe. Choose smaller earrings or skip a second necklace, and let the stones remain the focal point.

Match the neckline: Chokers work particularly well with strapless, sweetheart and wider necklines. Longer necklaces can complement deeper V-necks and simpler blouse designs.

Choose your finish carefully: Gold-toned settings give green stones a traditional, festive feel, while silver-toned settings can look more contemporary.

Kate Middleton's latest jewellery moment is a reminder that an accessory doesn't need to be new to make an impact. Sometimes, a striking colour, an interesting silhouette and a little history are all it takes to turn an outfit into a memorable fashion moment.