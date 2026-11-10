Loved Malaika Arora’s belted metallic saree? 6 Simple ways to recreate the look on a budget

Loved Malaika Arora's saree with a belt? Here's how to recreate the look (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less A saree doesn't always need a traditional styling approach to make an impact. Sometimes, all it takes is one unexpected accessory to give the six-yard drape an entirely different personality. Case in point is Malaika Arora's latest festive look, in which she paired a champagne-bronze metallic saree with an ornate blouse and a statement waist belt.

The actor's saree from designer label Itrh is priced at ₹2.2 lakh, but the styling idea is much easier to recreate without spending a fortune. A well-chosen belt can cinch the waist, define the silhouette and add a contemporary touch to an otherwise traditional saree.

If you've been wondering how to wear a belt with a saree without making the outfit look too busy, here's what to keep in mind, along with some affordable options to explore.

Why wear a belt with a saree? A belt does more than accessorise a saree. It creates definition around the waist and gives the drape a more structured finish. It can also help hold the pleats and pallu in place, making it a practical addition to your festive wardrobe.

Unlike a traditional kamarbandh, which is usually designed as ethnic jewellery, a contemporary waist belt can introduce a more modern or even Western-inspired element to the outfit.

The trick is to choose one that complements the saree rather than competes with it.

1. Pair a metallic saree with a gold statement belt If you're taking inspiration from Malaika, start with a metallic saree in champagne, bronze, gold or silver. These shades already have a festive sheen, so a gold-toned belt with stone or pearl detailing can bring the entire look together.

Choose a belt that sits neatly around your natural waist and complements the border or embellishments on your saree. If the saree is heavily embellished, avoid an excessively chunky belt.

2. Try a slim belt with a plain or minimal saree Not every saree needs a dramatic waist accessory. A simple gold or silver belt can add just enough definition to a solid-coloured chiffon, satin or georgette saree.

This is also a good way to experiment with the trend if you're not used to wearing statement jewellery. Keep the belt narrow, let the saree remain the focus and finish with understated earrings.

3. Choose a pearl belt for a softer festive look If gold and chunky embellishments aren't your style, a pearl waist chain is a lovely alternative. It works particularly well with pastel sarees, ivory drapes and softer fabrics.

You can pair it with a simple blouse and delicate earrings for a more understated wedding or festive look. A pearl belt also adds texture without making the outfit appear too heavy.

4. Give traditional sarees a modern twist with a kamarbandh A traditional kamarbandh is a natural choice for silk sarees, Banarasi drapes and heavily embroidered festive outfits. Look for antique-gold finishes, kundan-inspired detailing or pearl embellishments that complement the jewellery you're already wearing.

If your saree has a detailed border, try matching the belt's finish to its zari work. This creates a more coordinated look without requiring an identical jewellery set.

5. Get the placement and drape right The placement of the belt can make a considerable difference to the final silhouette.

Wear it around your natural waist: This creates a defined silhouette and prevents the belt from sitting too low on the saree.

Secure the pleats first: Finish your basic saree drape before adding the belt. It should sit over the fabric rather than interfere with the pleats.

Arrange the pallu carefully: Decide whether you want the pallu to fall freely over your shoulder or be secured under the belt. Both can work, depending on the drape.

Check the fit: The belt should feel secure without digging into your waist or pulling the saree out of place. 6. Don't let the accessories compete A statement belt already draws attention to your waist, so think about the rest of your accessories before adding more jewellery.

If you're wearing an ornate kamarbandh or a belt with colourful stones, keep the necklace and earrings relatively balanced. If the belt is slim and minimal, you have more room to experiment with a statement choker or chandelier earrings.

For a Malaika-inspired festive look, a sleek bun, softly defined eyes and a nude-pink lip can complete the ensemble without distracting from the saree.

Saree style Belt to try Metallic or tissue saree Gold-toned statement belt Plain chiffon or satin saree Slim metallic belt Pastel or ivory saree Pearl waist chain Banarasi or silk saree Antique-gold kamarbandh