Weight loss is not as one-dimensional as it may seem. It is easy to focus on the number on the weighing scale, but it tells only part of the story. Your jeans may feel looser around the waist, yet you may weigh almost exactly the same as you did a month ago. So, what is the difference between losing fat and losing weight, and why might one happen without the other?

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Nikita Garg, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Entech Wellness, told HT Lifestyle that the number on the weighing scale tells only part of the story. She said, "You could be losing inches and gaining muscle, but the number barely budges. Or, you might have lost fat but retained water, masking the change.”

What is the difference between fat loss and weight loss? No weighing scale tells the whole story. The expert advised against focusing entirely on the number, as it cannot tell you whether you are insulin resistant or losing fat. It simply measures your overall body weight. So, when you lose weight, it means your total body weight has gone down. Garg described that the number on the scale includes the weight of your bones, muscles, organs, body fluids and fat. When the number drops, some of the change could come from losing fat, muscle or water. The reading alone cannot tell you how much of each of you have lost. But fat loss tells a more nuanced story.

Fat loss, on the other hand, refers to the decrease in the fat your body stores.

The nutritionist elaborated, “Fat loss simply means that fat cells release some of the triglycerides they store. Triglycerides are a type of liquid. Fat cells are found under the skin and around the organs. About 90 per cent of a fat cell is fat, while fluids and other substances make up the remaining 10 per cent. As stored triglycerides are broken down and their components leave the cell, the cell shrinks and takes up less space. This is why you may lose inches as well as weight.”