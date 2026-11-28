“Sinus discharge can then build up if the sinuses are unable to drain properly because of the inflammation,” shared Dr Srivastava. “Those suffering from allergic rhinitis, asthma, nasal polyps and/or a deviated nasal septum are especially susceptible to ongoing sinus infection.”

Dr Srivastava listed a number of reasons why people are more prone to sinus inflammation in the winter months. They include:

“Continuous blockage along with facial ache, headache and/or coloured nasal mucus coupled with loss of smell may suggest that a person is suffering from sinusitis, which deserves medical attention,” she shared with HT Lifestyle in an interaction.

Also Read | Ophthalmologist lists 5 eye care steps for bikers to follow during and after daily commute

It is common for people to have a stuffy nose in the colder months, but it can often be more than just a simple allergy or cold, according to Tanvi Srivastava, an ENT surgeon and consultant at Regency Healthcare, Gorakhpur.

Warning signs of sinus infections The ENT specialist pointed out that patients often misdiagnose themselves with sinusitis when, in fact, they suffer from allergic rhinitis. She went on to highlight the differences in symptoms in both cases.

“Usually, those suffering from allergic rhinitis will experience sneezing, an itchy and runny nose and red, itchy eyes,” she stated. “In comparison, people with sinusitis are more likely to experience facial and peri-orbital pain, ongoing nasal blockage, and loss of sense of smell.”

If symptoms fail to improve, or even get worse following an initial period of recovery, then this may suggest a bacterial sinus infection.

When to seek help “Increasingly, people are misusing over-the-counter nasal decongestants. Whilst they can be of benefit, continued use can result in a rebound and therefore worsen nasal blockage,” stated Dr Srivastava. For those with a sinus infection, she listed the following signs that suggest the need for medical attention:

High temperature

Intense facial pain

Ongoing nasal blockage

Oedema of the eyes

Changes in vision

Intense headache or disorientation “These may be a sign of uncommon, yet serious, secondary problems,” she cautioned.

Precautionary measures for sinus infections There are several precautions one can take to avoid sinus issues. They include:

Staying well hydrated

Correctly using saline solution (with suitable water) in the nose

Avoiding environmental irritants

Controlling allergies “Although a blocked nose may seem like a trivial issue at certain times of the year, ongoing or frequent blockage can have a notable impact on a person’s sleep, ability to focus and therefore their productivity and general health,” stated Dr Srivastava. “Prompt diagnosis, recognition of contributory factors and suitable medical management are key in avoiding recurrence of sinus infection and minimising the risk of developing more serious long-term issues.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.