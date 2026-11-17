The health risks posed by rising air pollution are well known, but they are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, and throat irritation.

Also Read | Doctor explains link between perimenopause and brain fog: Understanding mental fatigue in the 40s

According to Dr Sudhir Kr Gupta, senior consultant, chest physician and bronchoscopist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, air pollution can also affect the immune system and make us more susceptible to diseases. “This is especially true for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory and heart diseases,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

How does air pollution affect immunity? There are a number of harmful elements found in the air, such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ground-level ozone, which cause pollution.

“Small particulates like PM2.5, which are 2.5 micrometres or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even make their way into the bloodstream,” stated Dr Gupta.

“The inhalation of such elements over a long period of time can harm the inner lining of the respiratory tract and interfere with the natural cleansing function of the lungs, where the mucus traps dangerous elements, and cilia remove them,” he explained.

The physician shared that long-term exposure to pollutants is detrimental to the body’s cells and results in chronic inflammation. It could affect the capacity of immune cells to fight infections in the body.

“Exposure to pollutants could affect the body’s natural defences that keep inflammation in check. This is especially concerning for people who have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other pre-existing respiratory conditions,” noted Dr Gupta.