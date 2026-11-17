Doctor explains how air pollution affects immunity, shares steps to protect the body’s defence mechanism
Small particulate air pollutants can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, disrupting the body's immune system, cautions Dr Gupta.
The health risks posed by rising air pollution are well known, but they are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, and throat irritation.
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According to Dr Sudhir Kr Gupta, senior consultant, chest physician and bronchoscopist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, air pollution can also affect the immune system and make us more susceptible to diseases. “This is especially true for children, elderly people, and those with respiratory and heart diseases,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.
How does air pollution affect immunity?
There are a number of harmful elements found in the air, such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ground-level ozone, which cause pollution.
“Small particulates like PM2.5, which are 2.5 micrometres or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even make their way into the bloodstream,” stated Dr Gupta.
“The inhalation of such elements over a long period of time can harm the inner lining of the respiratory tract and interfere with the natural cleansing function of the lungs, where the mucus traps dangerous elements, and cilia remove them,” he explained.
The physician shared that long-term exposure to pollutants is detrimental to the body’s cells and results in chronic inflammation. It could affect the capacity of immune cells to fight infections in the body.
“Exposure to pollutants could affect the body’s natural defences that keep inflammation in check. This is especially concerning for people who have asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other pre-existing respiratory conditions,” noted Dr Gupta.
How to protect the body’s immunity?
Steps towards protecting respiratory health include minimising one’s exposure to contaminated air, especially when AQI conditions are poor or very poor, the physician highlighted.
“Monitoring air quality on a daily basis, restricting time spent outdoors when pollution levels are high, and wearing an appropriately fitting N95 mask can contribute to minimising the amount of inhaled pollutants,” he stated. “The use of an air purifier equipped with a HEPA filter will help ensure the cleanliness of indoor air.”
In addition, Dr Gupta noted that following a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, drinking enough water, and getting sufficient sleep may help strengthen the body's natural defences.
“It is also necessary to refrain from strenuous physical activities outdoors, smoking, passive smoking, and burning waste materials indoors,” he cautioned.
It is best not to take continuous coughing, wheezing, chest tightening, and breathlessness lightly, especially when these symptoms persist and worsen, he stressed.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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