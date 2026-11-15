Pulmonologist explains how growing air pollution can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD

Air pollution has long been a serious concern, and its effects are not limited to the festive period. Firecracker emissions, combined with existing vehicular and industrial pollution, contribute to elevated concentrations of particulate matter and harmful gases in the atmosphere.

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“For individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions, continued exposure to polluted air can aggravate symptoms and increase the likelihood of respiratory flare-ups,” shared Dr Sapna Yadav, senior consultant of pulmonology and sleep medicine at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, with HT Lifestyle.

What makes air pollution harmful to the lungs? Rising air pollution generally refers to the increasing level of fine particulate matter, like PM2.5 and PM10, in the atmosphere. Because of festive firecrackers, gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides are also introduced into the mix.

“These pollutants can irritate the respiratory tract and trigger inflammatory responses in the airways. While larger particles may get trapped in the upper respiratory tract, finer particles can travel deeper into the lungs, potentially affecting the smaller airways and lung tissue,” stated Dr Yadav.

“PM2.5 is particularly concerning because of its small size, which allows it to penetrate deep into the respiratory system,” she continued. “Repeated exposure can increase airway irritation and oxidative stress, making individuals more susceptible to respiratory symptoms.”