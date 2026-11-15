Doctor explains how high-intensity noise can cause lasting ear damage and affect balance

Loud noises are a known hazard for the ears, and while the loud bursts of firecrackers during Diwali may be over for the year, there are many festivities lined up in winter that can expose us to high-intensity noise, including those from crackers, which can cause lasting damage.

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“Unlike continuous background noise, firecracker explosions produce sudden, impulsive sounds that can expose the ears to extremely high sound pressure levels,” shared Dr Ravi Bhatia, director of ENT and cochlear implants at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, with Ht Lifestyle.

“Even brief exposure at close range may cause acoustic trauma, with symptoms that can sometimes persist long after the celebrations are over,” he added.

How do sudden loud sounds affect the ears? The physician explained that the inner ear contains delicate sensory hair cells within the cochlea (cavity in the inner ear), which help convert sound vibrations into electrical signals that are transmitted to the brain.

“Exposure to excessively loud sounds can damage these hair cells and the associated auditory structures,” noted Dr Bhatia.

“A sudden, intense noise exposure may cause acoustic trauma, resulting in temporary or permanent hearing impairment,” he noted. “The risk depends on factors such as the intensity of the explosion, distance from the sound source, duration of exposure and an individual's susceptibility.”

Temporary hearing changes may include muffled hearing or a feeling of fullness in the ears. However, when the damage is more severe, the doctor warned that the hearing loss may become permanent, as the sensory hair cells in the inner ear have limited capacity to regenerate.