Doctor explains how high-intensity noise can cause lasting ear damage and affect balance
A sudden, intense noise exposure may cause acoustic trauma, resulting in temporary or permanent hearing impairment among other things, warns Dr Bhatia.
Loud noises are a known hazard for the ears, and while the loud bursts of firecrackers during Diwali may be over for the year, there are many festivities lined up in winter that can expose us to high-intensity noise, including those from crackers, which can cause lasting damage.
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“Unlike continuous background noise, firecracker explosions produce sudden, impulsive sounds that can expose the ears to extremely high sound pressure levels,” shared Dr Ravi Bhatia, director of ENT and cochlear implants at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, with Ht Lifestyle.
“Even brief exposure at close range may cause acoustic trauma, with symptoms that can sometimes persist long after the celebrations are over,” he added.
How do sudden loud sounds affect the ears?
The physician explained that the inner ear contains delicate sensory hair cells within the cochlea (cavity in the inner ear), which help convert sound vibrations into electrical signals that are transmitted to the brain.
“Exposure to excessively loud sounds can damage these hair cells and the associated auditory structures,” noted Dr Bhatia.
“A sudden, intense noise exposure may cause acoustic trauma, resulting in temporary or permanent hearing impairment,” he noted. “The risk depends on factors such as the intensity of the explosion, distance from the sound source, duration of exposure and an individual's susceptibility.”
Temporary hearing changes may include muffled hearing or a feeling of fullness in the ears. However, when the damage is more severe, the doctor warned that the hearing loss may become permanent, as the sensory hair cells in the inner ear have limited capacity to regenerate.
What is tinnitus and why does it occur after loud noise exposure?
In the words of Dr Bhatia, “Tinnitus refers to the perception of sound, such as ringing, buzzing, hissing or whistling, without an external sound source. It may develop following exposure to loud noise because it can disrupt the normal functioning of the auditory system.”
The physician noted that some individuals may experience tinnitus for a short period, while others may continue to hear these sounds for days or longer.
“Persistent tinnitus, particularly when accompanied by hearing difficulty, should not be ignored as it may indicate noise-related damage to the auditory system,” he cautioned.
Can sudden loud noise affect balance?
Although hearing and balance are separate functions, both are closely connected through structures located within the inner ear.
Dr Bhatia explained that the vestibular system helps maintain balance, spatial orientation and coordination. In cases of significant acoustic trauma or associated inner-ear injury, individuals may experience dizziness, imbalance or a sensation of spinning.
“However, dizziness is not a typical consequence of every episode of loud noise exposure and can have several other causes. Persistent balance disturbances require proper assessment,” stated the physician.
Who are more vulnerable to noise-related hearing damage?
According to Dr Bhatia, children, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing hearing conditions are the more vulnerable groups.
People who work around loud machinery or are regularly exposed to high-intensity sounds may also have an increased cumulative risk of hearing damage.
“Persistent ringing in the ears, muffled hearing, ear pain or sudden changes in hearing following loud noise exposure warrant prompt medical assessment,” stated the physician. “Sudden sensorineural hearing loss is a medical emergency, and early evaluation and treatment are important for improving the chances of hearing recovery.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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