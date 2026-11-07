Being bored is not wasted time: Neurologist shares what happens when you give your brain break

When you are sitting by yourself, idle and getting bored, you may instantly feel an itch of restlessness to occupy yourself with something, like scrolling through social media or quickly going through work emails. Being occupied all the time feels easy, and doing nothing and being bored becomes hard. But is this really the right approach? Does your brain need the downtime?

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HT Lifestyle asked a specialist why you need to give your brain a break from constant stimulation and why it is okay to be bored. Dr Neha Pandita, senior consultant neurologist and unit head, and clinical lead for Parkinson's disease and movement disorders at Fortis Hospital, Noida, revealed that the brain genuinely needs time to slow down. Your constant need to keep yourself entertained or occupied may not be letting your brain get that much-needed downtime.

"The issue is not that technology is inherently harmful. It is that we rarely give ourselves a chance to step away from it,” Dr Neha remarked, reminding us that a blanket ban on devices is not necessarily the solution.

It is exhausting for the brain, as she described how switching between answering emails, checking WhatsApp and watching social media reels requires the brain to repeatedly shift its attention. This leaves little room for reflection. She said, "There is also very little opportunity to process our thoughts when we are constantly consuming information. A moment that could have been spent reflecting on the day, remembering an experience, or simply letting the mind wander is often filled with another scroll.”

What happens when you let yourself be idle? Being idle may make you appear unproductive, but a lot happens inside your brain.

The neurologist described, "The brain does not switch off when we stop concentrating on an external task. It can engage a network called the default mode network, which is associated with memory, self-reflection and thinking about the future. Such periods of inward attention allow the brain to process experiences and make connections.”

Boredom and mental fatigue are not the same Boredom and mental fatigue should not be confused, and the neurologist emphasised that the distinction is important.

“Boredom occurs when we are not sufficiently engaged or find an activity unstimulating. Mental fatigue, on the other hand, is the feeling of being cognitively drained after prolonged concentration, multitasking or repeated interruptions,” she distinguished.

In fact, she cautioned that responding to boredom by reaching for your phone can keep your mind constantly occupied. Instead, she suggested sitting quietly, reflecting or taking a short walk without distractions.