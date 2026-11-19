Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has graced the cover of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list, which celebrates emerging leaders and changemakers shaping the country's future through their ideas, vision and contributions. For the special cover shoot, the actor made a striking style statement in a stunning strapless ruby-red gown.

On November 19, celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram to share details of Alia's look. From the elegant silhouette to the rich red hue, let's take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Alia Bhatt brings 1997 Givenchy couture into 2026 with a butter yellow look, sharp tailoring and cute statement bow )

Alia Bhatt's crimson Sabyasachi gown is all things glamour Alia slipped into a custom crimson gown from Sabyasachi's Evening Collection. The strapless, floor-length creation featured a straight-across neckline, a fitted bodice and a dramatic mermaid-style flare at the hem. Crafted in lustrous satin, the gown stood out for its rich red hue and elegant silhouette.

Adding a delicate finishing touch was a matching satin belt with a petite bow detail that cinched her waist. The sleek design and fluid fabric gave the ensemble a sophisticated appeal, proving that sometimes a striking colour and a well-tailored silhouette are all it takes to make a statement.