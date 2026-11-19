Alia Bhatt turns heads in strapless ruby-red Sabyasachi gown and statement choker necklace for TIME100 Next India cover
Alia Bhatt stuns in a strapless crimson Sabyasachi gown for the TIME100 Next India cover, pairing classic elegance with statement jewellery and soft glam.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has graced the cover of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list, which celebrates emerging leaders and changemakers shaping the country's future through their ideas, vision and contributions. For the special cover shoot, the actor made a striking style statement in a stunning strapless ruby-red gown.
On November 19, celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram to share details of Alia's look. From the elegant silhouette to the rich red hue, let's take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Alia Bhatt brings 1997 Givenchy couture into 2026 with a butter yellow look, sharp tailoring and cute statement bow )
Alia Bhatt's crimson Sabyasachi gown is all things glamour
Alia slipped into a custom crimson gown from Sabyasachi's Evening Collection. The strapless, floor-length creation featured a straight-across neckline, a fitted bodice and a dramatic mermaid-style flare at the hem. Crafted in lustrous satin, the gown stood out for its rich red hue and elegant silhouette.
Adding a delicate finishing touch was a matching satin belt with a petite bow detail that cinched her waist. The sleek design and fluid fabric gave the ensemble a sophisticated appeal, proving that sometimes a striking colour and a well-tailored silhouette are all it takes to make a statement.
Statement jewellery completes the look
Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani kept the accessories minimal yet impactful. Alia paired her strapless gown with an elaborate Sabyasachi statement choker featuring intricate antique-finished metalwork and clustered gemstones.
The vintage-inspired necklace added an element of drama to the otherwise understated ensemble. She skipped earrings and heavy bracelets, allowing the striking neckline and rich crimson satin to take centre stage.
About the glam
For her beauty look, Alia opted for soft glamour. Hairstylist Flavien Heldt styled her brunette tresses in voluminous, tousled waves with a subtle centre part, lending an effortless finish to the overall look.
Makeup artist Mickey Contractor kept things elegant with a warm, luminous base, softly defined smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones and a muted natural lip colour. The understated makeup balanced the bold red gown without taking away from its appeal.
On the work front
Alia will next be seen in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film's first-look poster revealed that Alia will be seen playing a cabaret dancer. The project marks her second collaboration with Bhansali and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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