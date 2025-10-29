Neurosurgeon shares 5 healthy habits to practice daily to combat mental fatigue, how he burns 600 calories every morning

In any high-stress job, mental fatigue is inevitable. When you experience mental fatigue, it can lead to difficulty concentrating, reduced productivity, irritability, stress, headaches, and sleep disturbances. However, you can train your brain to recover more quickly by adopting healthy habits. In any high-stress job, mental fatigue is inevitable. But you can train your brain to recover faster. (Shutterstock)

Dr Jay Jagannathan, neurosurgeon, Michigan Neurosurgery Institute, in an Instagram post shared on October 29, listed the five things he does as a neurosurgeon to combat mental fatigue.

5 things to combat mental fatigue

According to the neurosurgeon, to some extent, in any stressful job, mental fatigue is inevitable, but there are certain strategies you can use to try to minimise it, especially during particularly stressful periods of your life.

He suggested five things that work for him after 13-hour OR (Operating Room) days and back-to-back cases. You can also implement these in your daily life.

1. Prioritise sleep hygiene

According to Dr Jagannathan, your top priority should be sleep hygiene, stressing that 7 to 9 hours of sleep isn’t a luxury, but rather brain maintenance. He explained, “It is extremely important to get at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Circadian rhythms can be affected as you get older. So, you should talk to your doctor about melatonin and natural medications to help your circadian rhythms if you feel you have trouble sleeping.”

2. Move daily

The neurosurgeon noted that the second health habit is physical activity, as it has been shown to have a significant effect in terms of cognitive function. He pointed out that he burns 600 calories every day.

In any stressful job, mental fatigue is inevitable, but there are certain strategies you can use to try to minimise it. (Made using Google Gemini)

He added, “Usually for me, because my day times are pretty packed, I wake up at 4 in the morning and try to go for about an hour swim. That really helps me focus and clears my mind for the rest of my day.”

3. Stay hydrated

“Two litres of water a day can reduce both physical and cognitive fatigue,” Dr Jagannathan highlighted. According to him, hydration reduces the risk of muscle fatigue and also improves concentration and reduces the rate of mental fatigue.

4. Take micro-breaks

Even 2-minute resets between long cases help one refocus for the next task, according to Dr Jagannathan. “Even on my surgery days, I try to take regular breaks. Stretch my legs in between cases to improve my focus and concentration when I go back between cases,” he added.

5. Practice mindfulness

According to the neurosurgeon, mindfulness meditation is really important. He explained, "Studies have shown 5 to 10 minutes of breathing or mindful meditation over the course of the day can significantly improve concentration levels and reduce mental fatigue when exhaustion hits. He also recommended deep breathing if you don't have access to a quiet room or where you can meditate.

Lastly, the neurosurgeon pointed out that fatigue is part of the job. However, burnout doesn’t have to be.

What helps you recharge your focus after mentally draining days?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.