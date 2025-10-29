AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains why you get bloated by the end of the day: ‘It is not the same as gaining fat’

Do you feel bloated by the end of the day? If yes, you are not alone. Many people wake up with a flat stomach in the morning; however, as the day progresses, they often end up feeling bloated, believing their weight has increased, or that they have accumulated fat. Bloating is not the same as ‘gaining fat’! It’s real, and it happens to everyone. (Unsplash)

But is that the truth? According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist from California, trained at the AIIMS, Stanford, and Harvard University, feeling bloated by the end of the day does not mean you are ‘gaining fat’. It is rather more complex.

Why do you feel bloated by the end of the day?

Explaining the biology behind feeling bloated at the end of the day, Dr Sethi, who has examined over 25,000 guts, wrote, “You’re not ‘gaining fat’ — you’re just bloated. Bloating is not the same as ‘gaining fat’! It’s real, and it happens to everyone. Whether it’s hormones, stress, or even healthy foods - your body can puff up by the end of the day, and it’s NORMAL.”

The gastroenterologist further explained, “If your stomach feels flat in the morning but rounder by evening, that is not you doing something wrong. That is biology.” According to the expert, there are many factors that could cause bloating as you go through the day, including:

Hormones,

Gut bacteria,

Stress

Even healthy foods like beans or cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower can all trigger bloating.

If your stomach feels flat in the morning but rounder by evening, that is not you doing something wrong. (Generated via Google Gemini)

Why do women suffer more?

The gastroenterologist explained that women have a longer, more hormone-sensitive digestive tract, especially around the menstrual cycle, which makes bloating more common.

Lastly, he highlighted that feeling bloated at the end of the day does not mean that your gut is not broken. Rather, “it is responding to what you eat, how fast you eat, your stress, and your hormones. You don't need to hide it, suck in your stomach or explain yourself. You just need to understand it.”

What can you do to reduce bloating?

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, these are a few steps that can help:

Hydrate

Track your cycle

Eat slowly

Move daily

Manage stress, and share this

Support your gut

Lastly, he advised, “More women need to hear it. Bloating doesn’t define you, and you shouldn’t feel ashamed. Stop letting people judge something so natural. It’s time to understand bloating, not criticise it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.