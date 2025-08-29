Celebrity fitness trainer shares 5 post-meal yoga habits for flatter stomach: Sit and give food some time to settle down

Celebrity fitness trainer, Rupal Sidh, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap and others, shared 5 post-meal yoga habits in an August 27 Instagram post. She stated that the habits will help you have a flatter stomach and reduce bloating, among other benefits. These 5 yoga habits are your secret weapon for better digestion, a flatter stomach, and reducing belly fat. (Shutterstock)

5 post-meal yoga habits you should practice

The 5 habits you should practise after having a meal are:

1. Sit & settle (the rule!)

2. 500-step walk

3. Vajrasana (digestive fire activated)

4. Dhradasana (increased blood flow to the stomach)

5. Shavasana (energy reset)

According to the fitness trainer, these habits will help you get rid of the post-meal bloating. She stated, “These 5 yoga habits are your secret weapon for better digestion, a flatter stomach, and reducing belly fat. They help your body absorb nutrients, boost metabolism, and distribute energy without the slump!”

Why should you be adopting these post-meal habits?

Explaining each habit, the fitness trainer said that the first thing is to sit. “Do not get up; give your stomach and the food some time to settle down,” she said. “The second thing is to walk around 300-500 steps to ensure the blood is flowing.”

Once you are done with the steps, the next thing is to do the Vajrasana, also known as Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose. She explained, “All you have to do is get into a seated pose. Bend or take support if you need to, bring your feet into a heart-shaped position, and then sit for a bit.”

Lastly, after doing the Vajrasana pose for a minute, the trainer suggested lying down on your left side into Dhradasana for five minutes, and then into Shavasana for the next five. They are both resting poses.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.