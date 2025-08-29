Cardiologist shares the one thing silently damaging your heart more than cholesterol: ‘1 serving increases risk by 18%’

The advent of healthy eating and living has led to people introducing seemingly ‘healthy’ ingredients or food items into their diets. However, according to Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), there is one thing that we unknowingly consume that is silently damaging the heart more than cholesterol. Let's find out what it is: Just one serving a day of sugar is linked to an 18 percent higher heart disease risk. Two or more? 21 percent higher – even in people who work out.”(Shutterstock)

Not cholesterol, this 1 thing silently damages your heart

Dr Yaranov pointed out that as a cardiologist, he sees heart disease caused by more than just cholesterol. Writing, “The #1 thing silently destroying your heart (and it’s NOT cholesterol),” he revealed that there’s a common additive – hiding in drinks, snacks, sauces, and ‘healthy’ foods – that’s hurting hearts and fueling diabetes: Sugar.

But how does sugar manage to cause such harm? According to the cardiologist, “Just one serving a day of sugar is linked to an 18 percent higher heart disease risk. Two or more? 21 percent higher – even in people who work out.”

‘Sugar is tied to over 1 million new heart cases’

According to the cardiologist, in 2025, researchers showed that high intake of sugar, especially from ultra-processed foods, raises heart disease risk by 17 percent, coronary artery disease by 23 percent, and stroke by 9 percent.

“Globally, it’s tied to over 1 million new heart cases and 2.2 million new type 2 diabetes cases in a year. A JAMA Internal Medicine study found people getting ≥25 percent of calories from sugar had over twice the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease vs those eating <10 percent,” he wrote, sharing significant data.

Moreover, sugar fuels inflammation, raises blood pressure, worsens cholesterol, and disrupts glucose control — a double hit for the heart and pancreas. Dr Yaranov pointed out that the American Heart Association suggests how much sugar one should consume:

• Women: ≤6 tsp/day (~100 cal)

• Men: ≤9 tsp/day (~150 cal)

Lastly, he warned, “Most people eat 2–3 times that without knowing. Check your labels. Limit it. Protect your heart and your blood sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.