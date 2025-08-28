Cardiologist shares hacks to turn modaks into delicious low-sugar, high-fibre Ganesh Chaturthi sweets for heart patients

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: While traditional modaks are delicious, their high sugar and fat content can be detrimental to people with diabetes or heart disease. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nitin Bote, consultant cardiologist at KJ Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre, shares tips on making healthier modaks for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Also read | Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘healthy sugar-free modak recipe’ for guilt-free Ganesh Chaturthi During Ganesh Chaturthi, modaks become a staple in many households. Here's how to make yummy and healthier modaks. (Pexels)

What is the problem with traditional modaks?

During Ganesh Chaturthi, modaks become a staple in many households. However, traditional modaks made with white sugar, maida, and ghee, while delicious, may not be suitable for everyone, particularly those with diabetes or heart disease.

“Modaks made with pure sugar, ghee, and maida are saturated in fats and high in calories. In diabetics, they cause a sudden spike in blood glucose levels, while in patients with heart diseases, extra sugar and fat elevate triglycerides and increase inflammation, raising the risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr Bote says. “Festivals are a time of joy and celebration, and food is the central theme. With thoughtful choices, even such age-old sweets as modaks can be safely consumed even by diabetics and heart patients,” he adds.

Healthier alternatives

With thoughtful choices for making healthier modaks, even people with diabetes and heart diseases can enjoy modaks during the festive season without compromising their health, Dr Bote says. Rather than depending on processed sugar, he recommends natural sweeteners such as dates, figs, or raisins that are not only sweet but also rich in fibre and antioxidants.

“Jaggery is a better option since it has trace minerals and a lower glycemic index, but again, that should be used sparingly. For very strict sugar control, stevia or monk fruit may be used,” he says.

Make a heart-healthy filling

The modak filling itself can be made healthier – grated coconut blended with date paste, roasted sesame seeds, or a small amount of nuts is a heart-healthy alternative. “Add chia or flax seeds to increase the content of omega-3, which is good for the heart. Use almonds, walnuts, and pistachios instead of cashews and minimal ghee,” Dr Bote says.

Go for steaming or baking instead of frying

He adds that culinary methods also have a role to play. According to him, steaming the modak (ukadiche modak) is the most healthy, as frying is not required, and the nutrients are retained in maximum quantity. Dr Bote says baked modaks are another healthier option. Finally, ingredient swapping can turn festive sweets into guilt-free treats – multigrain flour or ragi flour adds fibre and regulates blood sugar levels, and dry fruits and seeds boost nutrient intake, he says.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.