Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak and barfi recipes with anjeer, chocolate, almond for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Offer unique modaks and barfis to Lord Ganesha to seek his blessings for wisdom, prosperity and success. Check out the recipes here.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated widely in India, especially in Maharashtra, where it is a 10-day festival. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of wisdom and prosperity, also known as the Remover of Obstacles. Modak, one of his favourite treats, along with other sweets, is a common offering during the puja. There is a traditional belief that serving 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha is especially auspicious.
Modak resembles a dumpling and is commonly prepared with rice flour, filled with sweet stuffing (typically jaggery or grated coconut). However, modak comes in many unique variations depending on the filling, ingredients, cooking style, and more. If you have been offering Lord Ganesha the standard modak every year, this time you can make your prasad more special with creative modak recipes.
We have curated five of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes, including different styles of modak and even barfis. Make them, offer them to Lord Ganesha for blessings, and distribute among friends and family for a collective gasp of delight this festive season.
Check out these five recipes:
1. Pecan Anjeer Modak
Ingredients
- 3 tbsps chopped pecan nuts
- 8-10 dried figs (anjeer), soaked for 6-8 hours
- 3 tbsps chopped dried figs (anjeer)
- 1 tbsp ghee + for greasing
- 2 cups grated mawa/ khoya
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- ½ tsp green cardamom powder
- Silver varq for garnish
Method
- Drain the soaked figs and transfer to a grinder jar. Add ¼ cup of water and grind to a fine paste.
- Heat ghee in a nonstick kadai. Add mawa and sauté on medium heat till golden brown.
- Add ground paste and cook on medium heat for 6-8 minutes.
- Add powdered sugar, pecan nuts, dried figs and green cardamom powder and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool completely.
- Grease a modak mould with ghee, add a portion of the mixture and press well.
- Demould, garnish with silver varq and serve.
2. Chocolate Besan Barfi
Ingredients
- 1 cup Nutralite Choco Spread – Quinoa
- 1½ cups gram flour (besan)
- 2 tbsps ghee + for greasing
- 4-5 almonds
- 1/3 cup powdered sugar
- 6-8 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered
Method
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add gram flour and roast on medium heat for 10-12 minutes or till the mixture turns fragrant.
- Thinly slice almonds.
- Switch off the heat, add sugar to the roasted gram flour and mix well. Add Nutralite Choco Spread – Quinoa and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture in a greased burfi tray and spread evenly.
- Sprinkle almonds and pistachios on top and allow to cool down to room temperature.
- Refrigerate for 35-40 minutes.
- Cut into squares and serve.
3. Almond Katli Modak
Ingredients
- 1¾ cups almond flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tsps milk
- 1 tbsp liquid glucose
- ¾ tbsps ghee + for greasing
- ¼ tsp green cardamom powder
Method
- Add 1 cup of water to a deep nonstick pan. Add sugar and mix well.
- Add milk and stir well. Collect the scum that rises on the surface and discard it. Wipe the sides of the pan with a moist muslin cloth to avoid crystallisation.
- Cook till sugar reaches 3 3-string consistency.
- Wet your fingers and add liquid glucose to the sugar, and mix well.
- Add almond flour and mix well. Add ghee and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a parat and mash well with the help of a wooden masher and spread it evenly. Allow to cool down.
- Grease your palms with ghee, add green cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well.
- Stuff small portions of the mixture in modak mould and press it gently. Level the surface with the help of a butter knife. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- Open the mould and remove the prepared modaks carefully.
- Arrange on a serving plate and serve.
4. Mawa Modak
Ingredients
- 2 cups grated mawa/khoya
- ¼ cup sugar
- A large pinch of saffron, soaked
- 1 tsp liquid glucose
- ¼ tsp green cardamom powder
- Oil for greasing
- Pistachio slivers for garnish
Method
- Heat a non-stick pan, add mawa and sugar and stir on low heat.
- Add soaked saffron, mix and stir continuously till sugar melts.
- Add liquid glucose, mix and cook till the mixture thickens. Add green cardamom powder, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Take the pan off the heat and transfer the mixture into a large bowl, and set aside to cool completely.
- Grease the modak mould with some oil. Stuff it with a portion of the mixture and gently demould.
- Transfer the mawa modaks on a serving plate, garnish with pistachios and serve.
5. Ukdiche Modak
Ingredients
- 1 cup scraped coconut
- ¾ cup chopped jaggery
- 2 cups Basmati rice flour
- 1½ tbsps + 1 tsp ghee + for greasing
- 2 tsps poppy seeds
- A small piece of nutmeg
- ¼ tsp green cardamom powder
- A pinch of salt
Method
- To make the stuffing, heat ghee in a nonstick pan. Add poppy seeds and coconut, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Add jiggery, mix and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes.
- Grate nutmeg directly into the mixture. Add green cardamom powder and mix well.
- Take the pan off the heat and allow the mixture to cool.
- Add 2 cups of water to a deep nonstick pan. Add salt and ghee and le the water come to a boil.
- Add the rice flour, mix, cover and cook on low heat for 5 minutes. Take the pan off the heat and set aside for 10 minutes.
- Place a piece of muslin cloth on a steel parat and transfer the rice mixture on it. Gather the edges of the muslin cloth and knead the mixture for 2-3 minutes.
- Open the muslin cloth, transfer the dough into the parat, dip your palms in water and ghee alternately and knead to a smooth and shiny dough. Make sure it doesn’t stick to your hands.
- Divide the dough into 12 equal portions and shape each portion into a ball. Wet the palms of your hands with water and spread each ball to form a 3-inch cavity in the centre. Press the edges to reduce the thickness and place a portion of the stuffing in it. Pleat the edges of the dough and gather them together to form a bundle. Pinch to seal the edges at the top.
- Heat sufficient water in a steamer.
- Dip the base of the modak in water and place it in the steamer. Place some saffron strands on each modak and steam for 10-12 minutes.
- Transfer the ukdiche modak into a serving plate and serve immediately.
