Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak and barfi recipes with anjeer, chocolate, almond for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated widely in India, especially in Maharashtra, where it is a 10-day festival. Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of wisdom and prosperity, also known as the Remover of Obstacles. Modak, one of his favourite treats, along with other sweets, is a common offering during the puja. There is a traditional belief that serving 21 modaks to Lord Ganesha is especially auspicious. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Offer sweet dishes like modak and barfi to Lord Ganesh on Ganesh Chaturthi.(PC: Shutterstock)

Modak resembles a dumpling and is commonly prepared with rice flour, filled with sweet stuffing (typically jaggery or grated coconut). However, modak comes in many unique variations depending on the filling, ingredients, cooking style, and more. If you have been offering Lord Ganesha the standard modak every year, this time you can make your prasad more special with creative modak recipes.

We have curated five of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipes, including different styles of modak and even barfis. Make them, offer them to Lord Ganesha for blessings, and distribute among friends and family for a collective gasp of delight this festive season.

Check out these five recipes:

1. Pecan Anjeer Modak

Ingredients

3 tbsps chopped pecan nuts

8-10 dried figs (anjeer), soaked for 6-8 hours

3 tbsps chopped dried figs (anjeer)

1 tbsp ghee + for greasing

2 cups grated mawa/ khoya

1/3 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp green cardamom powder

Silver varq for garnish

Method

Drain the soaked figs and transfer to a grinder jar. Add ¼ cup of water and grind to a fine paste.

Heat ghee in a nonstick kadai. Add mawa and sauté on medium heat till golden brown.

Add ground paste and cook on medium heat for 6-8 minutes.

Add powdered sugar, pecan nuts, dried figs and green cardamom powder and mix well.

Transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool completely.

Grease a modak mould with ghee, add a portion of the mixture and press well.

Demould, garnish with silver varq and serve.

2. Chocolate Besan Barfi

Ingredients

1 cup Nutralite Choco Spread – Quinoa

1½ cups gram flour (besan)

2 tbsps ghee + for greasing

4-5 almonds

1/3 cup powdered sugar

6-8 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered

Method

Heat ghee in a pan. Add gram flour and roast on medium heat for 10-12 minutes or till the mixture turns fragrant.

Thinly slice almonds.

Switch off the heat, add sugar to the roasted gram flour and mix well. Add Nutralite Choco Spread – Quinoa and mix well.

Transfer the mixture in a greased burfi tray and spread evenly.

Sprinkle almonds and pistachios on top and allow to cool down to room temperature.

Refrigerate for 35-40 minutes.

Cut into squares and serve.

3. Almond Katli Modak

Ingredients

1¾ cups almond flour

1 cup sugar

2 tsps milk

1 tbsp liquid glucose

¾ tbsps ghee + for greasing

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

Method

Add 1 cup of water to a deep nonstick pan. Add sugar and mix well.

Add milk and stir well. Collect the scum that rises on the surface and discard it. Wipe the sides of the pan with a moist muslin cloth to avoid crystallisation.

Cook till sugar reaches 3 3-string consistency.

Wet your fingers and add liquid glucose to the sugar, and mix well.

Add almond flour and mix well. Add ghee and mix well.

Transfer the mixture to a parat and mash well with the help of a wooden masher and spread it evenly. Allow to cool down.

Grease your palms with ghee, add green cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well.

Stuff small portions of the mixture in modak mould and press it gently. Level the surface with the help of a butter knife. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Open the mould and remove the prepared modaks carefully.

Arrange on a serving plate and serve.

4. Mawa Modak

Ingredients

2 cups grated mawa/khoya

¼ cup sugar

A large pinch of saffron, soaked

1 tsp liquid glucose

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

Oil for greasing

Pistachio slivers for garnish

Method

Heat a non-stick pan, add mawa and sugar and stir on low heat.

Add soaked saffron, mix and stir continuously till sugar melts.

Add liquid glucose, mix and cook till the mixture thickens. Add green cardamom powder, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Take the pan off the heat and transfer the mixture into a large bowl, and set aside to cool completely.

Grease the modak mould with some oil. Stuff it with a portion of the mixture and gently demould.

Transfer the mawa modaks on a serving plate, garnish with pistachios and serve.

5. Ukdiche Modak

Ingredients

1 cup scraped coconut

¾ cup chopped jaggery

2 cups Basmati rice flour

1½ tbsps + 1 tsp ghee + for greasing

2 tsps poppy seeds

A small piece of nutmeg

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Method