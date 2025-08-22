The festive season reset: 7 ways to detox your body before Ganesh Chaturthi begins

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, and once the celebrations begin, it’s only a matter of time before a flood of mithais, fried snacks, and late-night parties take over. While indulging is all part of the fun, the last thing anyone wants is to feel sluggish, bloated, or down with an upset stomach when the festivities are in full swing. That’s where a simple pre-festive detox can work wonders — think of it as giving your body a much-needed tune-up before the sugar rush. Here are a few easy and enjoyable ways to hit refresh before the festive madness begins: A few ways to detox your body

Indulge in some avocado

This creamy fruit isn’t just Instagram-worthy, it’s packed with antioxidants and healthy fats that support your liver. Think of it as your body’s in-house cleaner, keeping things balanced and ready for the festive overload.

Go green, literally

Load up on leafy greens and cruciferous veggies like spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. They help your body process toxins more efficiently while adding that nutrient punch your skin and energy levels will thank you for.

Move like you mean it

Whether it’s dancing to your favourite playlist, hitting the gym, or even a brisk walk, regular movement helps your body burn off excess fat and keeps your digestion happy. Even quick bursts of activity can do wonders.

Sleep it off

Late-night parties are coming, but until then, give your body the downtime it needs. Proper rest allows your liver and digestive system to reset — think of sleep as your natural detox pill.

Stress less, celebrate more

Festivals often bring chaos along with joy. Simple practices like yoga, meditation, or even a few minutes of mindful breathing can keep stress levels in check, ensuring your body isn’t overworked before the feasting starts.

Snack smart with nuts

Instead of reaching for chips, grab a handful of walnuts or almonds. Not only are they protein-packed, but they also keep you fuller for longer and stabilise blood sugar levels, especially if you plan to sip on festive cocktails later.

Show your gut some love

Balance is key, and your gut is the first to feel the impact of overeating. Adding probiotics and fibre-rich foods like beans, seeds, and yoghurt can strengthen digestion and immunity, helping you sail through the festive season without a hitch.

With a little prep, you can indulge guilt-free and enjoy every ladoo, samosa, and festive drink without feeling weighed down! Make sure to consult with a healthcare provider before indulging in these practises.