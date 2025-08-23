Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh Chaturthi this year, August 26 or August 27? Check date, city wise shubh muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival honouring Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom and prosperity. When will it be celebrated this year? Ahead, find out all about celebrating Lord Ganesha's birth and divine presence and check the correct Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date. Also read | The festive season reset: 7 ways to detox your body before Ganesh Chaturthi begins Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know the correct date.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date

Ganesh Chaturthi invokes Lord Ganesh's blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and success. The festival, which symbolises the removal of obstacles and new beginnings, will see major celebrations in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other states.

As per Drikpanchang.com, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27, 2025, Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025. On this day, Lord Ganesha idols will be carried out in grand processions and immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 puja timings

Here's a breakdown of the key dates and timing:

⦿ Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 am to 01:40 am, duration - 02 hours and 34 minutes

⦿ Ganesha Visarjan on Saturday, September 6, 2025

⦿ On previous day (August 26), time to avoid moon sighting - 01:54 pm to 08:29 pm, duration - 06 hours 34 minutes

⦿ Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:28 am to 08:57 pm, duration - 11 hours 29 minutes

⦿ Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 01:54 pm on August 26, 2025

⦿ Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:44 pm on August 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi shubh muhurat in different cities

⦿ 11:21 AM to 01:51 PM - Pune

⦿ 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM - New Delhi

⦿ 10:56 AM to 01:25 PM - Chennai

⦿ 11:11 AM to 01:45 PM - Jaipur

⦿ 11:02 AM to 01:33 PM - Hyderabad

⦿ 11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Gurgaon

⦿ 11:07 AM to 01:42 PM - Chandigarh

⦿ 10:22 AM to 12:54 PM - Kolkata

⦿ 11:24 AM to 01:55 PM - Mumbai

⦿ 11:07 AM to 01:36 PM - Bengaluru

⦿ 11:25 AM to 01:57 PM - Ahmedabad

⦿ 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Noida