Fitness trainer shares 5 indoor workouts for monsoon weight loss, says adding these 4 weights is a must to burn calories

Let not rain dampen your spirit! If you take a long walk at a particular time, stick to the same time plan for your indoor workouts. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Food lovers always find ways to enjoy good food, even in the rain. During the monsoon season, we often crave warm drinks like tea, along with snacks like pakoras and samosas. However, if you want to lose weight, it’s important to avoid unhealthy snacks this season. Besides watching what you eat, exercise is also crucial. Many of us blame the rain for not sticking to our workout routines. But with indoor workouts, you have no excuse to skip your weight loss exercises this monsoon.

Health Shots asked Breanna Smith, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, for advice on a weight loss plan for the monsoon season.

Weight loss exercises during the rainy season Smith recommends "combining cardio and strength training for a well-rounded fitness routine. Cardio training helps keep your heart healthy. Strength training has many benefits, such as stronger bones, boosted metabolism, better body composition, injury prevention, and increased muscle strength." However, during the monsoon season, outdoor workouts may be limited. If you can't go to the gym, you can still do a full-body workout at home.

Here are some options: 1. Weighted or body weight squats • Stand with your feet hip-width to shoulder-width apart.

• Relax your shoulders and pull them back away from your ears.

• Breathe in deeply and tighten your core. Then, lean back as if you are sitting in a chair.

• Once your legs are at a 90-degree angle or have reached the lowest point in the movement, go back to your starting position and repeat.

"To make your workouts harder, add weights according to the exercises you are doing", according to the expert.