Fitness expert reveals 5 smart walking techniques that help burn more calories without hitting the gym

Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise, yet it is often underestimated for weight loss. Many people believe you need intense workouts or gym equipment to burn fat, but that is not always true. While weight loss can not be achieved without a calorie deficit, when done regularly, walking can actually help create a calorie deficit, the key factor behind weight loss. From improving digestion to boosting metabolism, walking supports the body in multiple ways. It is low-impact, easy on the joints, and adaptable to any fitness level. With a few smart tweaks to your walking routine, you can burn more calories, improve overall health, and make weight loss feel far more manageable, without changing your diet drastically. These walking tips are an easy, joint-friendly way to burn calories and support weight loss.(Adobe Stock)

How does walking support weight loss?

Weight loss happens when the body burns more calories than it consumes. Walking increases daily energy expenditure, helping you move closer to a calorie deficit. According to a study published in the Western Journal of Medicine, regular walking helps the body utilise stored fat as energy, leading to gradual fat loss and improved metabolic health.

What is the fastest way to lose weight by walking?

To leverage walking for faster weight loss, increase the intensity, duration, and frequency of your walks, along with a healthy diet. The key is to burn more calories than you consume, creating a caloric deficit.

1. Walk for 10–20 minutes after every meal

"Short walks after meals can have a powerful cumulative effect. Even a gentle stroll improves digestion, increases daily step count, and burns extra calories without stressing the joints," Mitushi Ajmera, nutritionist and senior master fitness trainer, tells Health Shots. A 2016 study on people with type 2 diabetes found that walking for 10 minutes after each meal was more effective for blood sugar control than a single 30-minute walk. Over time, these small walks can significantly support weight loss.

2. Increase speed with shorter strides

Instead of taking long strides, walk faster with shorter steps. This reduces knee impact while increasing calorie burn. This style, often called power walking or speed walking, elevates heart rate without turning the walk into a run. A study published in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology reported that faster walking not only aids weight loss but also lowers the risk of high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, and diabetes.

3. Add incline or hill walking

Walking uphill requires more effort, activating the glutes, thighs, calves, and core. Research from the Journal of Biomechanics shows that walking on a 5% incline burns 17% more calories, while a 10% incline can increase calorie burn by up to 32%. "If hills are not available, stair climbing or incline treadmill walking works just as well," suggests Ajmera.

4. Walk with extra weight

Wearing a weighted vest or carrying a backpack adds resistance to your walk. You can also wear weights on your ankles or hands. Even an additional 4–5 kg can increase effort and calorie burn. This added load makes muscles work harder, improving strength and endurance while helping you burn more calories in the same amount of time.

5. Try interval walking

Interval walking involves alternating between fast and slow walking. For example, walk briskly for one minute, then slow down for one minute to recover. This pattern mimics high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and can significantly boost fat burn. "You can adjust the timing 30 seconds fast, one minute slow, or longer fast intervals based on what feels comfortable and sustainable," explains Ajmera.

What does walking do for your body to lose weight?

Walking improves blood circulation, supports heart health, and boosts metabolism. It is low-impact, making it suitable for long-term use without joint strain. Studies also show that regular walking helps reduce stress levels and improve mood. Walking outdoors or barefoot on natural surfaces can further enhance relaxation by calming the nervous system and reducing mental fatigue.

Winter walking tips

"During winter, the body burns more energy to stay warm. Wearing lighter layers and walking at a faster pace can increase calorie burn while keeping you comfortable," says Ajmera. Cold weather naturally encourages brisk movement, making winter an ideal time to maximise the benefits of walking.

