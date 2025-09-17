Fitness coach says ‘walking is the most underrated fat loss tool’; shares 7 cheat codes to help you burn more calories

Walking is something most of us do every day, whether for fitness, commuting, or just clearing our heads. But what if this simple activity could actually help you burn more fat and even add years to your life? Fitness coach Dan Go shares in his September 16 Instagram post 7 cheat codes to make your walks smarter and more effective. (Also read: Fitness coach says 'walk like your life depends on it’, shares 10 rules to melt belly fat and get lean by New Year ) Simple walking routines can significantly improve fat loss and energy levels. (Pexels)

Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Japanese interval walking

Alternate 3 minutes fast with 3 minutes slow for 30 minutes. Studies show this burns more fat, lowers blood pressure, and improves VO2 max better than steady walking.

2. Incline walking

A 5% grade can boost calorie burn by nearly 50%, while a 10% grade can double it. Plus, walking uphill puts less stress on the knees since your hips and glutes take more load.

3. Walk after meals

Just 2–5 minutes of walking after eating can blunt glucose spikes by around 30%. This means fewer cravings, steadier energy, and less fat storage.

4. Fasted morning walk

Walking before breakfast, when insulin is low, encourages your body to tap into fat for fuel. Doing it outside also helps set your circadian rhythm and energises you for the day.

5. Under-the-desk treadmill

Perfect for busy schedules, pair a standing desk with an under-the-desk treadmill to sneak in steps while working. Walking meetings or voice-to-text apps can make multitasking easy.

6. Pyramid walking intervals

Burn fat while building endurance: Warm up for 5 minutes easy, then increase speed and incline slightly every 10 minutes. Finish with 4 minutes at your toughest pace, then cool down.

7. Rucking

Add 5–10% of your body weight to a backpack during your walk. This increases calorie burn and strengthens your legs, core, and bones at the same time.

“Walking is the most underrated fat-loss tool, where small tweaks can equal massive results,” says Dan.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.