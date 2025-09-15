Fitness coach says 'walk like your life depends on it’, shares 10 rules to melt belly fat and get lean by New Year

From late-night snacking to lack of exercise, belly fat builds up faster than we realise. If you've been struggling to tone your midsection, fitness coach Dan Go shares in his September 14 Instagram post 10 simple yet powerful tips to help you get back in shape by the New Year. Check out 10 simple tips to reduce belly fat and improve health by year-end. (Freepik)

If you want to get rid of your belly fat by the end of the year, 'copy this,' wrote Dan.

Here are his 10 recommendations to help you get there:

1. Stop drinking alcohol

Alcohol disrupts hormones that regulate appetite, hunger, and stress. It's also packed with empty calories, which makes it easier to gain belly fat. Want a slimmer waistline? Cut out alcohol.

2. Match carbs to your activity level

Carbohydrates are your body's fuel. If you're mostly sedentary, eat fewer carbs. If you're active, eat more. Think of carbs as energy tools, use them to fit your lifestyle.

3. Follow the Lean Body Water System

Drink water when you wake up. Drink water before and after meals, but not while eating. Replace snacks with water between meals. Staying hydrated helps you feel fuller and prevents overeating.

4. Eat a protein-rich, nutrient-dense diet

Aim for 0.8–1 gram of protein per pound of body weight. Get 90% of your calories from whole, unprocessed foods. Protein keeps you full, while fibre-rich foods help control appetite.

5. Build muscle in the gym

Cardio burns fewer calories than most people think. Weight training builds muscle, boosts metabolism, and helps you burn fat even at rest. Want lasting fat loss? Prioritise strength training.

6. Manage stress

High stress increases cortisol, which drives appetite and belly fat storage. Beat stress by walking, practising mindfulness, or spending time in nature. Remember: recovery matters.

7. Prioritise quality sleep

Poor sleep increases appetite, lowers energy, and spikes hunger. Research shows sleeping less than 5.5 hours can lead to eating 385+ extra calories daily. For a slimmer belly, sleep better.

8. Do sprints or HIIT once a week

Sprinting and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) fire up metabolism, boost fat burning, and keep calories burning long after your workout. They're especially effective for abdominal fat.

9. Avoid trans fats

Trans fats fuel inflammation, insulin resistance, and belly fat gain. They're often hidden in margarine, chips, and fried foods. Always read labels and cut them out.

10. Walk like your life depends on it

Brisk walking burns calories, improves insulin sensitivity, lowers stress, and promotes steady fat loss. It's simple, low-impact, and one of the best long-term habits for shrinking belly fat.

"Having too much belly fat is ugly, messes with our hormones, shrinks the brain, and can lead to decreased lifespan. Follow these 10 rules and watch that belly fat disappear," concludes Dan.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.