Neurologist shares 0-cost, no-gym weight loss tip: '1 exercise that burns more calories than jogging...'

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Hyderabad, took to X on September 9 to highlight that 'stair climbing is one of the most effective, accessible, and time-efficient exercises'. He was responding to a tweet that read: “Your ₹10 lakh home gym is losing to the uncle who climbs 4 floors daily. Your ₹5,000/month supplements are losing to the grandmother's dal-chawal.” Also read | Avoid lifts, use stairs: Study finds how quick bursts of stair climbing give a boost to your mind and body Stair climbing is a simple yet effective way to improve overall fitness and lose weight. Its benefits can be achieved with just a few minutes of practice each day. (Freepik)

Dr Kumar tweeted, “I live in a high-rise building. Climbed 27 floors yesterday... I make sure to use stairs at least once a week to reach my flat. Stair climbing is one of the most effective, accessible, and time-efficient exercises.” He also said, “Stair climbing is a powerful form of exercise, combining aerobic fitness, strength training, and balance work in one activity. Even a few minutes daily lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and osteoporosis.”

What are the health benefits of stair climbing?

As per Dr Kumar, stair climbing is a highly effective and accessible form of exercise that offers numerous physical, neurological, and practical benefits.

Here are the key benefits shared by Dr Kumar:

1. “Cardiovascular fitness: raises heart rate, strengthens the heart and lungs, and improves circulation,” he said.

2. He added, “Muscle strength: works major muscle groups (quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves).”

3. Dr Kumar said, “Bone health: weight-bearing activity that helps maintain bone density, lowering osteoporosis risk.”

4. “Weight management: burns more calories per minute than walking or jogging on level ground,” he said.

5. “Improved balance and coordination: engages core and stabiliser muscles, reducing fall risk,” he added.

6. Dr Kumar said, “Regular practice improves lipid profile and lowers blood pressure.”

7. He added, “Better glucose metabolism – Improves insulin sensitivity, useful in diabetes prevention.”

What are the neurological and cognitive benefits?

According to Dr Kumar, climbing stairs also offers numerous neurological and cognitive benefits: from reducing the risk of stroke and dementia to supporting mental well-being and reducing stress.

Here are the top three benefits Dr Kumar shared:

1. Stroke and dementia risk reduction: by improving vascular health and cerebral blood flow.

2. Boosts mood and reduces stress: releases endorphins, helps counter anxiety and depression.

3. Cognitive sharpness: regular aerobic activity supports memory and executive function.

Take the stairs: Opt for stairs instead of taking the lift to increase your daily step count. Climbing stairs help maintain healthy bones, muscles, and joints and keeps you active even during a busy day.(Unsplash)

Other benefits

Dr Kumar shared that even a few minutes of stair climbing daily can provide significant cardiovascular and strength benefits. What makes it even more attractive is that no special equipment or training is required, making it easy to incorporate into your daily life. What's more? You can adjust the intensity of your stair climbing workout by changing your speed, the number of steps, or the duration, he said.

According to Dr Kumar, here are the top 4 benefits of stair climbing you should know:

1. “Time-efficient: just a few minutes daily provides cardiovascular and strength benefits,” Dr Kumar said.

2. “Accessible: no equipment or special training required,” he added.

3. “Scalable: intensity can be adjusted (speed, number of steps, duration),” Dr Kumar said.

4. He further shared, “Incorporates into daily routine: using stairs instead of elevators adds incidental exercise.”

What is the optimum number of stairs to climb?

The optimum number of stairs to climb varies depending on your fitness level and goals. Here are some guidelines Dr Kumar shared for beginners and trained people:

⦿ If you are a beginner, start with 1-2 flights of stairs (20-40 stair steps).

⦿ As you become trained, you can aim for 5-10 flights of stairs.

Who should be more careful while climbing stairs?

Dr Kumar shared certain groups of people should exercise caution when climbing stairs. He said, "Climbing stairs is safe for most, however, certain groups of people should be careful."

As per Dr Kumar, people should be careful, if they are:

1. Obese

2. Those with osteoarthritis of the knees

3. Those with balance issues or peripheral neuropathy

4. Old and frail individuals

5. Those with severe heart or lung diseases

6. Those who have undergone surgeries in the recent past.

He added, “If you have any difficulty while climbing stairs, or if you are suffering from a medical illness, consult your physician.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.