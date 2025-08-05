Cardiologist explains if exercise can help 'remove or prevent heart blockage' by reducing stress, lower blood pressure

In an April 9, 2025, article on his website, Saaol.com, Dr Bimal Chhajer, a cardiologist specialising in non-invasive cardiology, shared the importance of exercise in preventing and managing heart disease. According to the article, heart disease is a leading global cause of death, with arterial blockages due to atherosclerosis being a major factor. Also read | Here's how much you should exercise for a healthy heart Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet can significantly reduce the risk of severe cardiovascular diseases.(Pixabay )

‘Small, consistent changes can make big difference’

He said, “This condition occurs when fatty deposits accumulate in arteries, restricting blood flow and increasing the risk of heart attacks. Key risk factors include high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, smoking, and stress. While exercise cannot directly remove plaque, it plays a vital role in heart blockage reversal by preventing further buildup, improving heart function, and enhancing circulation. Regular physical activity strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and regulates cholesterol levels. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle with exercise, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of severe cardiovascular diseases.”

“Incorporating exercise into your lifestyle is a powerful step towards maintaining heart health. By combining regular physical activity with a heart-healthy diet, stress management, and other lifestyle changes, you can significantly improve your cardiovascular well-being. Remember, small, consistent changes can make a big difference over time. Start today and make heart health a priority for life,” he added.

How to remove heart blockage with exercise?

The cardiologist explained that heart blockage, or coronary artery disease, occurs when fatty deposits (plaque) build up in the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart – this can lead to chest pain, shortness of breath, or heart attacks. Causes include high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, and high blood pressure, while a healthy lifestyle helps prevent heart blockage, he added.

“Exercise may not completely remove heart blockage, but it is important in slowing down or reversing early-stage atherosclerosis,” Dr Chhajer said, as he shared how to remove heart blockage with exercise: “Incorporating cardiovascular exercise (such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling), flexibility training, resistance workouts (using resistance bands or body-weight exercises like push-ups and squats), yoga, and regular movement (stretching, standing up frequently, and light walking ) into daily life significantly improves heart health.”

He added, “These activities enhance circulation, reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and minimise arterial plaque buildup. A balanced routine promotes overall cardiovascular well-being, reducing the risk of heart disease and supporting long-term heart function. Stay active for a healthier heart.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.