Cardiologist reveals 'blood test that predicts heart attacks and could save your life': 'It's not cholesterol'

Heart attacks are unpredictable. But what if we told you there is a blood test that can predict a heart attack? Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology) and a specialist in heart failure and heart transplantation, often shares heart health tips with his followers, educating them about steps they could take to protect their hearts. CRP exposes silent inflammation that damages your arteries before you feel a single symptom. (Image by Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on June 16, Dr Yaranov shared a blood test that could save your life and predict if you are at risk of getting a heart attack. Let's find out what it is:

This blood test predicts heart attacks

According to the cardiologist, the blood test is called CPR. He wrote, “The blood test that could save your life — and it’s not cholesterol. CRP exposes silent inflammation that damages your arteries before you feel a single symptom. Most people have no idea their CRP is high — until it’s too late. Even with ‘normal’ cholesterol, you could still be at risk. This is the kind of info that saves lives.” He added that even with normal cholesterol, having a high CRP would mean high risk.

What is CRP?

Calling CRP the silent inflammation marker that could save your life, Dr Yaranov explained, “CRP (C-reactive protein) is made by your liver in response to inflammation. Chronic inflammation damages blood vessels and raises your risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Why does it matter?

According to the cardiologist, a high CRP is linked to:

Heart attack

Stroke

Narrowed arteries (atherosclerosis)

Peripheral artery disease

How is it measured?

The cardiologist explained that the test is best used with cholesterol and an Lp(a) [Lipoprotein(a) blood test] for a full risk picture. “The test is called hs-CRP (high-sensitivity CRP),” he added.

Here's how to interpret it:

>3.0 mg/L=High risk

1.0-3.0 Moderate

< 1 = Low

How to lower CRP?

The cardiologist suggested ways to lower your CRP:

Eat a heart-healthy, anti-inflammatory diet

Be physically active

Lose weight if needed

Quit smoking

Talk to your doctor about statins or other therapies

Lastly, he stressed that inflammation is silent but deadly, and CRP helps uncover hidden cardiovascular risk. So, the next time you are at your doctor's, ask them, “What's my CRP?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.