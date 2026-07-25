Zendaya serves edgy elegance for Spider-Man Brand New Day Shanghai premiere in baby bangs and spiderweb dress: Watch
For the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai, Zendaya showcased a striking Versace couture dress with a spiderweb motif.
To attend the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Shanghai on Friday, Zendaya appeared in dramatic baby bangs and a dress with a spiderweb motif. Her last appearance for the promotions leaned into gothic glamour; however, for this latest appearance, she embraced a two-toned look in archival Versace.
Here's a breakdown of her look:
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Edgy in archival Versace
Law Roach and Zendaya's collaboration has always given the fashion world incredible sartorial moments, which we have witnessed in The Odyssey press tour and now in Spider-Man promotions. For Shanghai, Zendaya donned a dress with intricate, Spider-reminiscent mesh and gorgeous draping that spoke to the bespoke embroidery that went into its making.
According to Law Roach, the Versace dress is from the luxury label's Spring Summer 2016 collection.
The detailing
The dress comprises white fabric and black crystal–embellished netting that aesthetically showcases the curves and hugs Zendaya's frame like a second skin. The intricate embroidered pleating, executed in zig-zag draping, highlights the mastery of couture.
The asymmetrical pattern gathers on one side of the bodice before cascading into a thigh-high slit to add movement, creating a fluid ensemble that drips with sensual femininity.
The Versace dress – pulled from the 2016 collection and designed by then-creative director Donatella Versace – also features sturdy buckles, harness-like straps, and hand-crocheted rope studded with Swarovski crystals. Through form-fitting silhouettes, it focuses on the body and its inherent beauty.
Zendaya finished the look with luxurious accessories, including a spider Chopard brooch studded with diamonds and set with a 19-carat yellow sapphire in the centre. Law fixed it right on her waist, creating a chic, subtle effect.
Meanwhile, her hair, one of the highlights of the Spider-verse-inspired look, fell down her back, and her wispy micro-bangs framed her face, giving the look an edgy vibe.
For the glam, Zendaya chose a moody, charcoal-smokey aesthetic, including feathered thin brows, smoky eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, glossy caramel lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter.
About Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man returns to the theatres after a four-year gap this year with Brand New Day. The fourth film of the franchise finds Zendaya’s MJ with her memory wiped, so she doesn't remember who Peter Parker is.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Marvel film stars Tom Holland alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. The film releases worldwide on July 31.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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