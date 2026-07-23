Before Rahul Mishra's Couture Week show, hairstylist Flavien Heldt on styling Isha Ambani, big hair trends | Interview

The India Couture Week, an FDCI initiative, kicks off today, on July 23. The fashion week, being held at New Delhi’s Taj Palace, will conclude on July 29, with the finale being presented by acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra. Nexxus New York, the salon-grade haircare brand, is also making its Indian Fashion Week debut with the showcase.

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Before the designer's showcase on July 29, HT Lifestyle got in touch with celebrity hairstylist Flavien Heldt, who gave us an inside peek into how he is designing the runway looks, the biggest runway hair trends, hairstyling for celebrities, and more.

With a career spanning international fashion, luxury beauty, and celebrity styling, Flavien has created signature looks for Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, among others. Here are the excerpts from his interview:

Rahul Mishra's couture is celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship. How have you interpreted that artistry through hair for this collection? Rahul Mishra’s creations are incredibly detailed and emotionally expressive, so the hair has to reflect that same philosophy. For me, hair is never just a finishing touch-it's an essential part of storytelling. It has the power to bring emotion, movement, and individuality to every look.

For this collection, we focused on creating hair that feels effortless and full of life, using the bespoke Magnolia accessory as the key bridge between couture and hair artistry. The intention was to ensure the accessory, the hair, and the garment worked in harmony, with each enhancing the overall narrative rather than existing independently. Every element on the runway should feel connected, and hair plays a pivotal role in creating that complete visual story.