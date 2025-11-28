Magnolia Bakery queue too long? Try out 3 Gurgaon dessert spots right across the street that have decadent sweet treats

Gurgaon is buzzing with a new dessert hotspot, and it has already become the city’s latest obsession. Magnolia Bakery - the legendary New York franchise famed for its bestselling banana pudding, chocolate cake, caramel pecan cheesecake and other classic American bakes - opened its doors on November 16 in Sector 42, Gurgaon. Since its launch, the bakery has been drawing massive crowds, with queues snaking outside the store from morning until closing time as dessert enthusiasts wait patiently for a taste of the brand’s iconic treats, including Alia Bhatt’s beloved tres leches. Food blogger Suhana recommends three dessert spot alternatives for Magnolia Bakery.(instagram/@suhanananda)

What has truly pushed Magnolia into viral territory is not just the attraction of its New York-style desserts, but the dramatic lines of eager customers willing to wait an hour - sometimes even more - for a seat or a takeaway box. And while the hype is real, not everyone wants to stand in line for dessert like a crazy person. So if you’d prefer to skip the wait, food blogger and content creator Suhana Nanda has shared three alternative dessert spots offering spectacular treats you will not find at Magnolia Bakery - and, it gets even better - they’re right across the street!

Dessert spots right across the street from Magnolia Bakery

In an Instagram video posted on November 25, Suhana suggests, “Magnolia Bakery has half of Gurgaon waiting, without a liquor license, God knows how? But if you don’t want to be stuck in that line, get in your car, go straight, take a U-turn, because Golf Course Road has nine desserts Magnolia Bakery doesn’t.”

Hosa Restaurant and Bar

Located in DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Hosa is a restaurant and bar that brings a fresh, contemporary twist to South Indian cuisine - and that extends to its desserts as well. Suhana raves about its inventive sweet offerings and recommends the filter-coffee ice cream with Marie biscuit and the surprisingly delightful coconut and curry-leaf ice cream - made with curry-patta oil, not olive oil - which she notes is far better than one might expect. She also suggests trying out the chocolate chilli cheesecake, topped with a thick, glossy ganache - perfect for anyone craving innovative South Indian flavours in a dessert bowl!

Oju by Neuma

Just two minutes ahead of Hosa lies Oju by Neuma, a luxurious fine-dining space established by Karan Johar, located inside The Anya Hotel, Sector 43, Gurgaon. Known for its contemporary Japanese-inspired menu, Oju has quickly become a favourite among dessert lovers - and Suhana cannot stop gushing over their massive dessert platter, which is nothing short of decadent and includes sweet Japanese delicacies, three different ice creams, a cheesecake, and more. Suhana’s top three picks include the lava cake with a peanut-butter chocolate centre, the refreshing strawberry-coconut-mango mochi ice cream, and a unique Japanese jelly noodle dessert topped with granola, fruit, ice cream, and syrup - a unique combination she insists is worth trying.

Japonico

A short two-minute drive from Oju brings you to Japonico, located in Tower D, Vipul Tech Square, Sector 43, Gurgaon - a contemporary Japanese bar that blends Japanese, Chinese, and broader Asian flavours, including an impressive line-up of desserts. Suhana stops here for yet another indulgent dessert platter, this one featuring a beautifully soaked tiramisu, a light and airy Japanese cheesecake with pineapple, a silky pannacotta topped with mango compote, and an assortment of fresh fruits.

