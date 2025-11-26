‘Gurgaon is not for beginners’: Viral video shows massive queue outside newly opened Magnolia Bakery

A video showing an unusually long queue outside the newly opened Magnolia Bakery in Gurugram has gone viral, adding to the city’s growing list of food fads that spark instant online conversations. The visuals quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users divided over whether the hype is justified.(Instagram/divyanshu.discovers)

The clip, shared by Instagram handle ‘Divyanshu Discovers’, captures a long line of customers waiting outside the outlet late in the evening. He captioned the video, “Gurgaon is not for beginners.”

The visuals quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users divided over whether the hype is justified.

Watch the video here:

Some viewers cheered the excitement around the brand, which is globally known for its classic American desserts.

“Magnolia is so goooooood,” one person wrote, echoing the bakery’s loyal fanbase. Another user said the crowds have been swelling since the launch. “In fact the queue is getting longer day by day. It wasn’t this long on the first day of its opening.”

Several dessert lovers urged people to try Magnolia’s iconic items, highlighting what makes the brand famous worldwide. “Tres leches and banana pudding, their signature, must try,” a commenter noted.

But not everyone was ready to romanticise the long wait. “I would never stand in such a long queue for a pastry. Not worth my time! This is a famous bakery in NYC but still,” a user wrote, questioning whether the desserts justified the hype.

Another reaction went a step further, doubting if such crowds could be real so late at night.

“Genuinely wondering if there are paid actors in the line coz who the hell stands in a line at 11 pm!! For a cake!!! Ggn has like insane amount of bakeries and most of ’em might just be way better than them” the comment read.

(Also Read: Man’s surprise run-in with CRED founder Kunal Shah at Koramangala Subko goes viral: 'Bengaluru is crazy')