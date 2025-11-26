Man’s surprise run-in with CRED founder Kunal Shah at Koramangala Subko goes viral: 'Bengaluru is crazy'

A Bengaluru man’s casual workday turned unexpectedly eventful after he spotted CRED founder Kunal Shah at the Subko café in Koramangala. The moment was shared on X by Saaquib Dawoodani, whose post quickly gained traction among the city’s startup-loving crowd.(Instagram/@kunalb11)

The moment was shared on X by Saaquib Dawoodani, whose post quickly gained traction among the city’s startup-loving crowd.

“Bangalore is crazy. You're just casually working out of a Subko and boom, there's Kunal Shah!” he wrote, summing up the city’s reputation for celebrity sightings, especially of tech founders and investors.

The post sparked a flurry of reactions from Bengaluru residents who said such encounters are almost routine in the city’s café circuit.

One user joked, “Have to get an ‘only in blr’ selfie or it never happened.”

Another added, “Always end up seeing popular folks there haha.” A third recalled a similar moment, “Happened to me at Araku, wasn’t able to comprehend the situation lol.”

Some users insisted that Kunal Shah sightings are anything but rare. “Kunal Shah is literally everywhere in blr. I met him on the streets of Koramangala once,” one person wrote.

But not everyone was impressed. A dissenting voice said there was nothing particularly “crazy” about it, “How is this crazy? Unless James Hoffmann, the OG, makes my coffee… I wouldn’t even bother if it’s Kunal Shah or Kunal Bahl. He’s just another regular speciality coffee lover.”

This isn’t the first such moment. In July 2024, the CEOs of Ola, Unacademy and Swiggy, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal and Sriharsha Majety, were seen chatting over coffee at Araku Coffee, a Koramangala café known for its steady flow of founders and tech workers.

