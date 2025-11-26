Indian CEO’s daily step count plunges from 17.5k in San Francisco to 6.8k in Bengaluru

A CEO's post comparing daily step counts in Bengaluru and San Francisco has caught attention, highlighting just how differently the two cities treat walkers. The CEO noted Bengaluru’s great weather, but walking is tough due to bad infrastructure.(@thatssodhawal/X)

His light-hearted post praised Bengaluru’s weather but joked that walking in the city felt “almost a hike-like experience,” striking a chord with thousands online.

Dhawal Jain, CEO of Mave Health, who lives in San Francisco, revealed that his average step count in San Francisco was around 17.5k, while in Bengaluru it dropped sharply to 6.8k.

He noted that Bengaluru’s pleasant weather makes it ideal for walking, but poor infrastructure and lack of civic sense turn simple walks into challenging adventures.

“Came back to Bangalore for a few weeks, def wanted to keep up my step count but here it is,” the caption of the post reads.

City walks become mini treks:

In his post, Jain joked that Bengaluru’s broken footpaths create “almost a hike-like experience,” adding that he didn’t need Yosemite since the city already provides enough of a trek.

"The only good thing about broken footpaths is that it’s almost a hike-like experience. So no thanks, Yosemite, I am pretty hiked already," the post adds.

A gap of nearly 11,000 steps between the two cities reflects not only personal routines but also the difficulty of maintaining an active lifestyle in an environment where pedestrian infrastructure is inconsistent.

The post was shared on November 19, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 1,000 views.

Replying to the CEO’s post, an X user, Saurabh, commented, “7K on average is incredible! Wish Indian cities allowed for that. I did 12K yesterday in Mumbai and had to dodge stray dogs, food stalls, and the never-ending dug-up footpaths!”

City walks turn into hurdles:

Not only did the CEO highlight Bengaluru’s “almost a hike-like” walks due to broken footpaths, but Caleb Friesen, a Canadian resident, has also drawn attention to the city’s civic challenges.

In his viral video, Friesen humorously showed pedestrians struggling with footpaths blocked by stalls, parked vehicles, and utility equipment, pointing out that pedestrians often come last in priority when it comes to using footpaths.