'Reality of being pedestrian in India': Canadian man in Bengaluru highlights footpath challenges

Caleb Friesen, a Canadian national who has lived in India for nearly eight years, has once again drawn attention to the civic challenges in Bengaluru. Known for his humorous yet insightful social media posts about daily life in the city, Friesen often points out urban lapses that otherwise are overlooked. Now, in his recent video, he has highlighted the poor state of Indian footpaths that are often used for parking, vendor stalls or even power equipment. Caleb Friesen highlighted the poor state of Indian footpaths.(X/@caleb_friesen2)

Taking to X, Friesen shared a video of himself attempting to navigate a stroller down a blocked and uneven footpath. Along with the clip, he shared a list titled “What India footpaths are for in descending order of importance.” His list ranked power junction boxes, electrical poles, hoardings, food stalls, Darshini overflow, parked vehicles, trees, and potted plants above pedestrians, who came in at number nine - just above “parents with strollers or differently-abled in wheelchairs.”

(Also Read: Woman spends hours in Gurgaon jam amid Diwali rush, says ‘Zindagi traffic mein he nikal jayegi’)

How did social media react?

Friesen’s post quickly went viral, with several users relating to his experience and sharing similar encounters on Indian sidewalks.

“I don't know why these metal stands are put in the way in the footpath. It is a hurdle for padestrians & a block for child carts,” one user wrote.

“The child is being trained to go over potholes. It will help when they grow up & drive their vehicle. All these potholes will feel natural so them. So, they will not complain,” jokingly said another.

“Good observation. A developing mindset gives the lowest priority to pedestrians, unlike a developed one. In essence, one builds for speed, the other builds for life,” remarked a third user.

“that's insane, fact that they are not designed to fulfill their main purpose shows lack of planning and thought put into them,” expressed one user.

“Bold of you to even add pedestrians to that list,” quipped another.