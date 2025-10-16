Woman spends hours in Gurgaon jam amid Diwali rush, says ‘Zindagi traffic mein he nikal jayegi’

As Diwali season traffic continues to choke major routes in Delhi-NCR, a Gurgaon woman’s rant about spending hours stuck on the road has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with thousands of daily commuters facing the same ordeal. The woman shared that it took her four hours to get home the previous day.(ANI )

In the video, shared on Instagram by a user named Priyanka, the woman can be seen sitting inside her car, visibly frustrated by the gridlock. “Samajh mein nahi aa raha ki Gurgaon ko ho kya gaya hai,” she says, describing the worsening traffic situation in the city. According to the woman, what was once a routine commute has turned into a nightmare in the run-up to Diwali. “Jo log roz office jaate the, aaj unhe 2.5-3 ghante ya 4 ghante kyun lag rahe hain?” she asks, adding that it took her four hours to get home the previous day.

The woman further shared that she left her house at 8:30 am to attend her office Diwali party, but by 11 am, she was still stuck in traffic with 43 minutes of travel time left on her navigation app. “Office walo thodi daya kar lo. Work from home dedo. 4 ghante traffic mein bitane ka toh koi fayda hai nahi,” she pleads in the clip, urging employers to reconsider mandatory office attendance during the festive rush.

Social media reactions

The video has gone viral on Instagram, with many sharing similar experiences.

“Took 2 hours to drive 17kms yesterday evening. Was stuck at Rajiv Chowk red light for 35 minutes,” one user shared.

“This is serious issue which really needs to be addressed at the earliest. I am also spending 5 hours and even 6 sometimes in traffic which makes no sense to me other than frustration and irritation alwayss,” commented another.

“Pre-Diwali week mei haar saal hi traffic badh jata hai this is very normal,” wrote a third user.

“Exactly even i noticed the same yesterday. The distance which takes 50 min, i took me around 2 hr yesterday. Traffic was very bad yesterday,” said one user.