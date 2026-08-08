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    10 tablets that can replace your laptop: Top Amazon Great Freedom Sale picks with attractive discounts and offers

    Upgrade your work setup with feature-rich tablets offering laptop-like performance, now available at attractive prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 16:00:21 IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage, Lavender DriftView Details...

    ₹28,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

    ₹62,000

    ...
    Check Offers

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    EMI Offers

    ₹4,834x 6 months₹28,999
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

    ₹29,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice |11-inch 2.5K Clear Display, 90Hz Refresh Rate, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh Battery|4 Speakers| USB-C |Wi-Fi |AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, Luna GreyView Details...

    ₹22,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7" Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|TealView Details...

    ...
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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Amazon Sale spotlights tablets with powerful features, attractive offers and exceptional value. (AI Generated Image)
    Amazon Sale spotlights tablets with powerful features, attractive offers and exceptional value. (AI Generated Image)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    For many people, a laptop is no longer the only device capable of handling work, study and entertainment. Today's tablets combine powerful processors, desktop-style multitasking, keyboard and stylus support, and long battery life to deliver a seamless productivity experience in a lighter, more portable form. Whether you're attending virtual meetings, editing documents or streaming content, the right tablet can do it all. If you're planning an upgrade, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is also a good opportunity to find attractive discounts and price cuts on several popular models.

    Designed to keep up with modern lifestyles, premium tablets offer the performance and versatility needed for everyday computing without the bulk of a traditional laptop. From students and professionals to frequent travellers, they cater to a wide range of users looking for convenience, flexibility and value. Choosing the right tablet can help you stay productive while enjoying a device that's easy to carry wherever you go.

    The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is designed for everyday productivity, entertainment and learning. Featuring a large 12.1-inch display, smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by AI-driven features and a long-lasting 10050mAh battery, the tablet is well suited for multitasking, streaming and video calls. Its lightweight design and ample storage make it a practical choice for work and leisure alike.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    128GB onboard storage
    Screen Size
    30.73cm (12.1-inch)
    Display Resolution
    2.8K high-resolution display
    Operating Systems
    Android-based OxygenOS

    2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

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    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is built for productivity, creativity and entertainment in a sleek, portable design. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the included S Pen makes note-taking, sketching and editing effortless. With ample memory, expandable storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, the tablet supports smooth multitasking and everyday tasks. It is an ideal choice for professionals, students and anyone seeking a premium Android tablet experience.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    128GB, expandable storage
    Screen Size
    27.81cm (11-inch)
    Display Resolution
    2560 × 1600 pixels
    Operating Systems
    Android with One UI

    The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is designed to handle work, creativity and entertainment with ease. It features a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with AI-powered features, a capable processor, quad JBL speakers and a long-lasting battery, the tablet supports seamless multitasking. The included Pen Plus enhances note-taking, drawing and everyday productivity on the go.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    128GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    32.26cm (12.7-inch)
    Display Resolution
    3K display resolution
    Operating Systems
    Android operating system

    The Lenovo Idea Tab is a versatile tablet built for work, learning and entertainment. Its 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals, while the MediaTek processor ensures reliable everyday performance. AI-enabled features, Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers and a long-lasting battery enhance the overall experience. With generous storage, USB-C connectivity and Wi-Fi support, it offers a practical solution for productivity and multimedia use.

    Specifications

    Screen Size
    27.94cm (11-inch)
    Memory Storage Capacity
    256GB internal storage
    Display Resolution
    2.5K clear display
    Operating Systems
    Android operating system

    The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is a premium AI-powered tablet designed for productivity, creativity and entertainment. Featuring a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it delivers smooth visuals and responsive performance. Paired with a keyboard and stylus, it offers a laptop-like experience for work and study. Its powerful processor, immersive six-speaker system and long-lasting battery make it ideal for multitasking and content creation.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    512GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    32.26cm (12.7-inch)
    Display Resolution
    3K display resolution
    Operating Systems
    Android operating system

    The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is designed for seamless productivity, immersive entertainment and everyday multitasking. It features a large 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals for work and streaming. Powered by an AI-enabled processor and a massive 12000mAh battery, the tablet offers reliable all-day performance. With ample storage, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Dolby Vision Atmos support, it is well suited for both professional and personal use.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    128GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    30.73cm (12.1-inch)
    Display Resolution
    2.5K display resolution
    Operating Systems
    Xiaomi HyperOS 2

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is a versatile tablet built for everyday productivity, entertainment and learning. Its 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while AI-powered features enhance the overall user experience. Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers deliver immersive audio, making it suitable for streaming and video calls. With ample storage, reliable performance and Wi-Fi connectivity, it is an excellent choice for both work and leisure.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    128GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    27.82cm (11-inch)
    Display Resolution
    1920 × 1200 pixels
    Operating Systems
    Android with One UI

    The Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is designed to support productivity, entertainment and creativity on the go. Its 12.1-inch 2.5K display with up to 800 nits peak brightness delivers clear and vibrant visuals. Equipped with a stylus, 5G connectivity and a powerful processor, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. A long-lasting battery, expandable storage and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers make it a dependable choice for work, study and multimedia.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    256GB, expandable to 2TB
    Screen Size
    30.73cm (12.1-inch)
    Display Resolution
    2.5K display resolution
    Operating Systems
    Android operating system

    The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a premium tablet built for productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment. Its large Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant visuals, while the included S Pen enhances note-taking, sketching and document editing. With powerful performance, generous storage and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity, the tablet supports effortless multitasking. Its sleek design and advanced features make it an excellent choice for professionals, students and creative users.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    256GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    31.5cm (12.4-inch)
    Display Resolution
    2800 × 1752 pixels
    Operating Systems
    Android with One UI

    The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display is designed for productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment. Its 11.2-inch 3.2K anti-reflective display delivers sharp visuals with reduced glare for comfortable viewing. Powered by a capable Snapdragon processor, the tablet handles multitasking with ease. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos enhance the multimedia experience, while generous storage and Xiaomi HyperOS 2 provide a smooth and efficient user experience for everyday tasks.

    Specifications

    Memory Storage Capacity
    256GB internal storage
    Screen Size
    28.44cm (11.2-inch)
    Display Resolution
    3.2K display resolution
    Operating Systems
    Xiaomi HyperOS 2

    3 best features of tablets

    ProductCompatible DevicesRAM SizeProcessor Brand
    OnePlus Pad Go 2Laptops, smartphones, earbuds8GBMediaTek
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9Smartphones, Galaxy ecosystem devices8GBQualcomm Snapdragon
    Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Pen PlusPen Plus, keyboards, Wi-Fi devices8GBMediaTek
    Lenovo Idea TabWi-Fi devices, USB-C accessories8GBMediaTek
    Lenovo Yoga Tab PlusPen, keyboard, USB-C displays16GBQualcomm Snapdragon
    Redmi Pad 2 ProWi-Fi 6 devices, Bluetooth accessories8GBQualcomm Snapdragon
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+Smartphones, Galaxy ecosystem devices6GBSamsung Exynos
    Lenovo Idea Tab Plus with Pen5G devices, stylus, Wi-Fi accessories12GBMediaTek
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 PlusS Pen, Galaxy ecosystem devices12GBMediaTek
    XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture DisplayXiaomi ecosystem, Bluetooth accessories12GBQualcomm Snapdragon

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    FAQs in tablets
    Yes, for everyday work, study and entertainment with compatible accessories.
    Yes, it comfortably handles multitasking, browsing and productivity applications.
    Many premium tablets support detachable or Bluetooth keyboards for productivity.
    An 11-inch to 13-inch display offers comfortable productivity and multitasking.
    Choose 5G for mobility, Wi-Fi for home or office use.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

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