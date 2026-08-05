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    Buying an Android tablet in 2026? These 5 models will keep getting updates for years

    These Android tablets offer up to seven years of OS upgrades and up to four years of security upgrades to the buyers.

    Published on: Aug 5, 2026, 20:34:53 IST
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    Our Picks

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    ProductRatingPrice

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone GrayView Details...

    ₹95,999

    ...
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    XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite GreyView Details...

    ₹40,999

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    ₹16,000x 6 months₹95,999
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    OnePlus Pad 3 World's Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2" 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm BlueView Details...

    ₹49,999

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    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Android Tablet (10.9" 2K+ Touchscreen, 8-Core, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage + 128GB SD Card, S Pen, 20-Hr Long Battery Life, Dual Cameras, Lightweight, SM-X520, NA Version, GrayView Details...

    ₹91,107

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    Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6eView Details...

    ₹35,999

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    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Top Android tablets with highest software support in India. (Amazon)
    Top Android tablets with highest software support in India. (Amazon)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    When buying tablet, display, battery life and processor are the key factors that most people look at. Besides these factors, there is another key feature that a lot of buyers often ignore: software support. While the hardware determines performance, it's the software that brings that performance to life. Simply put, you can put a flagship Qualcomm or MediaTek chip in a tablet, but if the software on that device is not optimized right, you will never be able to push that tablet to its limit.

    Software support also matters as it brings new features and more importantly security updates that help the device, and consequently your data, to stay safe and secure. So, a tablet that receives Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for years will not only stay secure but also deliver new features, better app compatibility, and improved performance long after you buy it. In contrast, a device with limited software support can start feeling outdated much sooner, even if its hardware is still capable.

    The good news is that Android tablet makers have stepped up their game. Samsung now offers up to seven years of software support on its latest Galaxy Tab models, while brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo have also extended their update commitments on select devices. This means you can buy a tablet today knowing that it will remain reliable for work, entertainment, gaming, note-taking, and everyday use well into the future.

    With that in mind, here's the list of top Android tablets that offer the longest software support.

    Top Android tablets with longest software support

    The Samsung tablet features a slim Armor Aluminum body, IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and it includes an S Pen in the box. It features a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 × 1752 (WQXGA+) resolution and it is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor that effortlessly handles multitasking and gaming. Its 10,090mAh battery easily lasts a full workday, while Samsung's commitment to software support until October 2031 makes it one of the best long-term Android tablet investments.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, WQXGA+ (2800 × 1752), 120Hz refresh rate
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 9300
    RAM & Storage
    12GB RAM + 256GB Storage
    Battery
    10,090mAh with 45W Super Fast Charging
    Software Support
    7 years of OS support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Vivid colours & sharp visuals

    ...

    Excellent performance

    ...

    Lightweight design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the tablet's immersive AMOLED display, fast performance, long battery life, and premium build quality. Many reviewers highlight that the 12.4-inch screen is perfect for streaming, creative work and note-taking.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

    2. XIAOMI Pad 8 [Smartchoice] Flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 |11.2" 3.2K Display | 12GB, 256GB | Ultra Slim Metal Design | 9200mAh Battery | 68 Bn+ Colours HyperAI | Wi-Fi 7 | Graphite Grey

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    This Xiaomi tablet comes with a 11.2-inch 3.2K ImmersiView display that delivers sharp visuals with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 68 billion+ colours for enhanced colour accuracy and realistic image quality. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which handles multitasking, gaming and content creation smoothly. Its massive 9,200mAh battery offers extended usage, while Xiaomi HyperOS 3 brings AI-powered features, improved multitasking and seamless device connectivity.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.2-inch 3.2K ImmersiView Display, 144Hz refresh rate
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
    RAM & Storage
    8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    Battery
    9200mAh battery with 45W Turbo Charging support
    Software Support
    Up to 4 Android OS upgrades

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good display and sound

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the tablet's flagship performance, smooth operation, and value for money. Its display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

    This OnePlus tablet features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, which deliver vibrant visuals, smoother animations and improved colour accuracy. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which handles demanding apps, multitasking and gaming effortlessly. It gets 12,140mAh battery that supports long usage sessions, while OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 brings AI-powered productivity features.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display
    Processor
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform
    RAM & Storage
    Up to 16GB RAM + 512GB storage
    Battery
    12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC
    Software Support
    3 Android OS upgrades

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Sharp display

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Solid build

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large size may not suit everyone

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise this tablet for its display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and premium build quality. Buyers also that this tablet feels fast and smooth during gaming, video streaming, multitasking and productivity tasks.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

    This Samsung tablet comes with a 10.9-inch LCD display that offers a sharp WQXGA resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and enhanced colour reproduction for smoother visuals and accurate tones while streaming videos. It is powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, that delivers reliable performance for multitasking, gaming and everyday productivity. Its 8,000mAh battery supports long usage hours, while Android 15 with One UI 7 provides AI-powered features, improved multitasking and long-term software support.

    Specifications

    Display
    10.9-inch WQXGA LCD Display
    Processor
    Exynos 1580 processor
    RAM & Storage
    8GB RAM + 128GB storage
    Battery
    8,000mAh battery with fast charging support
    Software Support
    7 Android OS upgrades

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Sharp display

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Premium build and S Pen experience

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    LCD instead of AMOLED display

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate this table for its balanced combination of display quality, performance and productivity features. Customers highlight the smooth user experience, premium design, S Pen functionality and Samsung’s reliable software ecosystem as major advantages.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.

    This tablet features a large 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support that delivers sharper visuals, vibrant colours and improved colour accuracy for movies, gaming and content creation. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, which offers smooth multitasking and powerful performance. Its 10,200mAh battery supports extended usage, while Android 14 with Lenovo ZUI provides AI-powered features, productivity tools and future software updates.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.7-inch 3K LCD Display, 2944 x 1840 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor
    RAM & Storage
    8GB RAM + 256GB storage
    Battery
    10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support
    Software Support
    Android 14 with Lenovo ZUI

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great display

    ...

    Great performance

    ...

    Long battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Software experience needs improvement

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the tablet's performance excellent, with a processor that runs smoothly and no lag in day-to-day tasks. They praise its display quality. The battery life has also received good reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, battery and performance.

    Top features of the Android tablets in India

    MODEL

    SOFTWARE SUPPORT

    DISPLAY

    BATTERY

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+Up to 7 Android OS upgrades + 7 years security12.4-inch AMOLED10,090mAh
    OnePlus Pad 33 Android OS upgrades + 6 years security updates13.2-inch LCD12,140mAh
    Xiaomi Pad 8Up to 4 Android OS upgrades + 6 years security updates11.2-inch LCD9,200mAh
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FEUp to 7 OS upgrades + 7 years security10.9-inch LCD8,000mAh
    Lenovo Idea Tab ProUp to 3 Android OS upgrades + 4 years security12.7-inch LCD10,200mAh

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets across price points and types. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used at least a dozen tablets and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, performance, battery life and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying an Android tablet in India
    Android tablets offer more flexibility, expandable storage options, better device compatibility and more affordable choices across price segments.
    A good Android tablet should offer 8 to 12 hours of mixed usage on a single charge.
    A 5G tablet is useful for users who frequently travel or need internet connectivity without relying on Wi-Fi.
    Software support is extremely important because it affects security, performance and device lifespan. Tablets with longer Android version updates and security patches remain useful for more years.
    Before purchasing an Android tablet, check important factors such as display quality, processor performance, RAM, storage, battery capacity and software support. Look for features like a high-refresh-rate display, stereo speakers, expandable storage, stylus compatibility and a powerful chipset.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

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