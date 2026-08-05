Buying an Android tablet in 2026? These 5 models will keep getting updates for years

Top Android tablets with highest software support in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,000/month Check Eligibility → When buying tablet, display, battery life and processor are the key factors that most people look at. Besides these factors, there is another key feature that a lot of buyers often ignore: software support. While the hardware determines performance, it's the software that brings that performance to life. Simply put, you can put a flagship Qualcomm or MediaTek chip in a tablet, but if the software on that device is not optimized right, you will never be able to push that tablet to its limit.

Software support also matters as it brings new features and more importantly security updates that help the device, and consequently your data, to stay safe and secure. So, a tablet that receives Android OS upgrades and regular security updates for years will not only stay secure but also deliver new features, better app compatibility, and improved performance long after you buy it. In contrast, a device with limited software support can start feeling outdated much sooner, even if its hardware is still capable.

The good news is that Android tablet makers have stepped up their game. Samsung now offers up to seven years of software support on its latest Galaxy Tab models, while brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo have also extended their update commitments on select devices. This means you can buy a tablet today knowing that it will remain reliable for work, entertainment, gaming, note-taking, and everyday use well into the future.

With that in mind, here's the list of top Android tablets that offer the longest software support.