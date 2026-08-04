Too many smartwatches, too many promises; These five genuinely earned a place on my wrist
Weeks of testing exposed the difference between marketing and reality, highlighting five smartwatches that consistently performed across daily use.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, BlackView Details
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, StoneView Details
₹8,999
Unlock Personalized
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Matte Hazel Aluminum Case - Hazel Band - Wi-Fi, GreyView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Choosing a smartwatch today is not as straightforward as it used to be. Every brand promises better health tracking, smarter features, longer battery life, and a smoother overall experience. That makes it hard to tell which are genuinely worth buying. To find out, I compared smartwatches across different price segments, using them for workouts, sleep tracking, notifications, Bluetooth calling, and everyday wear.
I did not focus solely on technical specifications. Instead, I looked at what matters in day-to-day use, including comfort, battery life, display quality, fitness tracking, software experience, and overall value. Some smartwatches exceeded my expectations, while others fell short despite their premium price tags. After spending enough time with each one, these five stood out for all the right reasons and are the smartwatches I would actually buy.
1. Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black
For many people, a smartwatch should simply make everyday life easier. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite does exactly that, offering fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, built-in GPS, and a battery life of up to days. It delivers the features most buyers want without unnecessary complexity.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright AMOLED display
Built-in GPS
Long battery life
Reason to avoid
Limited third-party apps
No Wear OS
Plastic build
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the bright display, reliable battery life, and built-in GPS, noting the watch offers excellent value for money. Reviews also praise the smooth interface and Bluetooth calling, though some users would like access to more apps and greater customisation options.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a sensible choice for anyone seeking premium smartwatch features without paying a premium price. It strikes an impressive balance among fitness tracking, battery life, everyday convenience, and overall value, making it well-suited to most first-time buyers.
2. Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Stone
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The Amazfit Bip 6 proves that a well-rounded smartwatch need not carry a flagship price tag. It prioritises the features most people use every day, including accurate fitness tracking, reliable battery life, built-in GPS, and a bright display that is easy to read in any lighting.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright AMOLED display
Accurate GPS tracking
Excellent battery life
Reason to avoid
No app ecosystem like Wear OS
No wireless charging
Limited smart features compared to flagship watches
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Bip 6 for its vibrant display, long-lasting battery life, reliable GPS, and comfortable design. Reviews also praise its fitness-tracking accuracy, although some users would like a richer app ecosystem and more advanced smartwatch features.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Amazfit Bip 6 is an excellent choice if fitness and battery life matter more than installing third-party apps. It offers a polished everyday experience, reliable health tracking, and premium hardware at a price that undercuts many established smartwatch rivals.
3. OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
The OnePlus Watch 2R may not be the newest smartwatch, but that works in its favour. With its price now significantly lower than at launch, it delivers a premium Wear OS experience, long battery life, and reliable fitness tracking that still rivals those of many newer Android wearables.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent battery life
Smooth Wear OS experience
Accurate dual-frequency GPS
Reason to avoid
Android only
No LTE option
Large case may not suit everyone
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the OnePlus Watch 2R for its long-lasting battery life, smooth performance, vibrant display, and comfortable design. Reviews also appreciate the full Wear OS experience, though some users find the watch slightly large for smaller wrists.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The OnePlus Watch 2R is an easy recommendation for Android users who want a full Wear OS experience without spending flagship money. Even two years after launch, it remains fast and feature-rich, with battery life that many newer smartwatches still struggle to match.
4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor
If you want the full Android smartwatch experience, the Galaxy Watch 7 is hard to overlook. It brings together a refined Wear OS interface, accurate health tracking, Galaxy AI features, and fast performance, all in a premium design, making it one of the most well-rounded smartwatches for Android users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent health tracking
Smooth Wear OS experience
Bright AMOLED display
Reason to avoid
Battery lasts about a day
Works best with Samsung phones
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Galaxy Watch 7 for its smooth performance, accurate health tracking, vibrant display, and premium build quality. Reviews also praise its seamless integration with Samsung phones, though battery life remains the most common complaint among everyday users.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Galaxy Watch 7 is an excellent choice for Android users seeking a premium smartwatch with minimal compromises. It combines reliable fitness tracking, a polished software experience, and advanced health features into a package that remains easy to recommend despite its shorter battery life.
5. Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) Latest Model - Android Smartwatch, Heart Rate Tracking, Fitbit Advanced Running, Fitness Insights, 24-Hour Battery - Matte Hazel Aluminum Case - Hazel Band - Wi-Fi, Grey
The Pixel Watch 3 feels like the smartwatch Google always wanted to build. It combines a refined Wear OS experience with excellent Fitbit-powered health tracking, a brighter display, and a comfortable design that disappears on your wrist, making it one of the best premium companions for Android users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent health tracking
Smooth Wear OS experience
Bright AMOLED display
Reason to avoid
Battery lasts around a day
Some Fitbit features require a subscription
Best suited to Android phones
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Pixel Watch 3 for its comfortable fit, responsive performance, accurate Fitbit health tracking, and polished software. Reviews also highlight the brighter display, though daily charging and some subscription-based Fitbit features are recurring points of criticism.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Pixel Watch 3 is a compelling choice for Android users who value health insights as much as smart features. It delivers one of the most polished Wear OS experiences, blending accurate fitness tracking, thoughtful software, and a comfortable design into an everyday smartwatch.
Q1. Should you choose a Wear OS smartwatch or a fitness-focused smartwatch?
Choose a Wear OS smartwatch if you want apps, Google services, contactless payments, and a richer smartwatch experience. If battery life and fitness tracking matter more than third-party apps, a fitness-focused smartwatch is often the better choice.
Q2. What matters more when buying a smartwatch: battery life or features?
It depends on how you plan to use it. A feature-rich smartwatch may need daily charging, while models with simpler software often last a week or more. The best choice is one that balances battery life, health tracking, and smart features around your everyday needs.
How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?
Smartwatch
Battery
Display
Chipset
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|Up to 18 days
|1.96-inch AMOLED
|Xiaomi HyperOS platform
|Amazfit Bip 6
|Up to 14 days
|1.97-inch AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)
|Amazfit proprietary platform
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode), up to 12 days (Power Saver)
|1.43-inch AMOLED
|Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + BES2700BP
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
|Up to 40 hours
|1.5-inch Super AMOLED (44mm)
|Exynos W1000 (3nm)
|Google Pixel Watch 3
|Up to 24 hours (up to 36 hours with Battery Saver)
|1.2-inch / 1.4-inch LTPO AMOLED (up to 2,000 nits)
|Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 + Cortex M33 co-processor
Also Read:
Smartwatches and screenless wristbands both track your health. Which one should you wear every day?
The reason I swapped my smartwatch for a smart ring may surprise you
Most Apple Watch users miss these 7 useful features that can save time every single day
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More