Most Apple Watch users miss these 7 useful features that can save time every single day

These 7 hidden Apple Watch features can help with photos, music, safety and everyday tasks (Apple ) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Apple Watch is packed with features that go far beyond fitness tracking and notifications. While most users rely on it for checking messages, recording workouts, or monitoring heart rate, several practical tools remain tucked away inside menus that many people rarely visit.

These lesser-known features can help with communication, photography, accessibility, music discovery, and even personal safety. Most of them are already available on supported Apple Watch models and only need a quick setup before they are ready to use.

Here are seven hidden Apple Watch features that are worth exploring. While these features are not new, they often remain overlooked because they are hidden inside menus or optional settings.

1. Turn your Apple Watch into a walkie-talkie The Walkie-Talkie app offers a simple way to have quick voice conversations without placing a phone call. Users can send instant push-to-talk messages to another Apple Watch owner once the invitation is accepted.

The feature works over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, making it useful for brief conversations with family or friends. If it is missing from the watch, it can usually be enabled through the Accessibility settings.

2. Silence notifications without pressing a button Apple includes gesture-based controls that make handling alerts much easier.

One of them is Cover to Mute. Placing your palm over the watch display for a few seconds silences incoming calls or notifications, with a vibration confirming the action.

Compatible Apple Watch models also support Wrist Flick, a gesture that dismisses notifications with a quick movement of the wrist. It is a convenient option when your hands are occupied or you do not want to touch the display.

3. Capture iPhone photos from a distance Apple Watch can double as a wireless camera remote for your iPhone. Opening the Camera Remote app lets users preview the camera viewfinder directly on the watch before taking a picture.

On supported models, the Double Tap gesture can trigger the shutter without touching the iPhone. It is especially useful for group photos, travel shots, or situations where the phone is mounted on a tripod.

4. Operate nearby Apple devices from your wrist Another overlooked capability allows Apple Watch to control other Apple devices nearby.

Once enabled through the Accessibility Shortcuts menu in the Watch app, users can activate the feature with a triple press of the Digital Crown. From there, they can navigate through apps, launch the camera, adjust settings, and perform several actions on a paired iPhone.

The shortcut is available when other accessibility gesture controls are disabled.

5. Receive alerts for important sounds around you Apple's Sound Recognition feature is designed to notify users when specific sounds are detected nearby.

Although it is configured on the paired iPhone under Accessibility settings, notifications appear on the Apple Watch. The system can identify sounds such as smoke alarms, doorbells, crying babies, barking dogs, running water, car horns, and several household appliances.

Users can also switch on Name Recognition, which sends an alert when someone nearby says their name.

6. Identify songs instantly Apple integrated Shazam technology into its ecosystem after acquiring the music recognition service, allowing Apple Watch users to identify songs without installing another application.

A single tap starts listening to nearby audio and displays the song title within seconds. Users who access the feature regularly can pin Music Recognition to Smart Stack for quicker access instead of searching through apps every time.

7. Use the built-in flashlight in low light Apple Watch may not include a dedicated LED flashlight, but it does offer a display-based flashlight that can come in handy.

The feature is available through the Control Center and provides three lighting modes. Users can choose a bright white screen for visibility, a flashing white light to attract attention, or a solid red light that is easier on the eyes at night.

Brightness can also be reduced with a tap, making it useful while moving around in dark rooms or looking for small items without disturbing others.