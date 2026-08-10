CM Dhami says students’ suggestions will be considered in Uttarakhand government policies

During the interaction, students raised issues and made suggestions related to promoting sports, increasing the number of sports periods in schools, expanding opportunities available to students, strengthening higher education in Uttarakhand, promoting tourism and balancing development with environmental protection.

According to the Uttarakhand government’s press release, more than three lakh students of Classes 11 and 12 from 2,828 government and private schools participated virtually in the programme.

Dhami also launched the “Chief Minister Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan” portal and an essay competition for school students on the theme “My Dream Uttarakhand: My Vision for a Developed State”.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said suggestions made by school students would be considered while framing government policies, during an interaction with students as part of the Chief Minister Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan programme.

The chief minister noted the suggestions and directed officials to prepare an action plan based on them, the press release said.

The state government will honour 140 students who perform best in the essay competition. According to the release, the government will also bear the cost of coaching for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, CLAT and SAT, along with other necessary fees, for the selected students.

Dhami told students that they would have to play a role in the future leadership of Uttarakhand and the country. He also advised them to focus on understanding subjects rather than only marks and to use artificial intelligence after applying their own judgement and thinking.

Separately, Dhami held a virtual meeting with district magistrates from his residence to review the monsoon situation, Char Dham and Kanwar yatras, disaster management and other issues.

He directed officials to keep disaster-management systems on alert during the monsoon and prepare details of roads damaged by heavy rain, blocked routes and drainage problems.

Roads to be pothole-free by October 15 Dhami directed district magistrates to prepare action plans for repairing damaged roads and drainage systems after the monsoon. He set October 15 as the deadline for making roads across the state pothole-free.

He also directed officials to accelerate “Jan-jan ki Sarkar, Jan-jan ke Dwar” camps after the monsoon, review the 1905 Chief Minister Helpline, speed up verification drives for government schemes and identify ineligible beneficiaries of schemes including ration cards and Ayushman cards.

The chief minister also asked officials to identify poorly maintained roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana that have completed five years and prepare plans for their repair or resurfacing.