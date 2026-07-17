Think your smartwatch only tracks health? These feature packed smartwatches can do much more

Your smartwatch is capable of much more than you might expect. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Most people buy a smartwatch to count steps, monitor their heart rate or track workouts. While these features remain useful, modern smartwatches have evolved into much more capable devices. They can help you stay connected, make payments, control smart devices and even improve your productivity throughout the day. Whether you want to answer calls without reaching for your phone, navigate unfamiliar places or control your music during a workout, today's smartwatches can handle it all. We have shortlisted some of the best smartwatches that offer these practical features, making them far more useful than simple fitness trackers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic brings back the rotating bezel in a more refined stainless steel body, which gives it a proper premium feel. The 43mm LTE version is aimed at Galaxy users who want health tracking, smart notifications, and on wrist connectivity without always carrying a phone. Samsung rates it for up to 40 hours of battery life, with fast charging to 45% in 30 minutes. Buyers like the premium build and feature set, but battery life is a common complaint, and ECG compatibility is limited to Samsung phones.

Specifications Display Circular AMOLED smartwatch display with rotating bezel. Size 43mm case with LTE variant. Health features ECG and blood pressure monitoring on supported Samsung phones. Battery Up to 40 hours, fast charge to 45% in 30 minutes. Durability IP68 water and dust resistance. Reasons to buy Premium build and iconic rotating bezel. Strong fitness and health feature set. Reason to avoid Battery life is frequently criticised. Some features work best only with Samsung phones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the premium look, solid build, and fitness features, but many complain that battery life is short and ECG support is limited to Samsung phones. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines a rotating bezel, LTE, and strong health tracking in one of Samsung’s most polished watches.

LONG BATTERY 2. OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

OnePlus Watch 2R is a Wear OS smartwatch built around the Snapdragon W5 chip and a dual processor architecture for better efficiency. It carries a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, dual frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling, and a battery claim of up to 100 hours. OnePlus positions it as a value focused Android smartwatch with smooth performance and broad sports support. Buyers generally like the performance, premium appearance, and sensor accuracy, but battery life feedback is mixed, especially under heavier use.

Specifications OS Wear OS 4 by Google. Chipset Snapdragon W5 + BES2700. Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with always on display support. Battery Up to 100 hours claimed battery life. Fitness and durability 100+ sports modes, dual frequency GPS, 5 ATM and IP68. Reasons to buy Very strong battery claims for Wear OS. Smooth performance with accurate sensors. Reason to avoid Battery feedback is inconsistent in real use. Wear OS can feel more complex than simpler fitness watches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the performance, accurate sensors, and premium feel, but battery life is mixed, with some users saying it lasts well and others reporting faster drain. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers Wear OS, accurate tracking, and a standout battery claim in a stylish Android friendly package.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music is a running focused smartwatch with an AMOLED touchscreen and music storage for offline listening. Garmin says it offers up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while its training features include HRV status, advanced sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox, and detailed running metrics. It is built for serious runners who want accurate data and dependable endurance. Buyers describe it as highly accurate and functional, especially for running and sleep tracking, though it sits in a premium category.

Specifications Display AMOLED touchscreen. Battery Up to 13 days in smartwatch mode. Music Offline music support from services such as Spotify. Health tracking HRV status, sleep monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress and Body Battery. Water resistance 5 ATM / 50 metres. Reasons to buy Excellent accuracy for running and sleep data. Strong battery life for an AMOLED sports watch. Reason to avoid Expensive compared with mainstream smartwatches. Best value is mainly for runners and fitness users.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say it tracks health metrics accurately, performs flawlessly, and gives excellent running and swimming insights, though it is clearly a specialist watch. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it is one of the strongest running watches available, with excellent tracking, music support, and long battery life.

Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged outdoor smartwatch designed for hard use, with dual band GPS, titanium alloy bezel, and strong water resistance. Noise says it offers up to 10 days of battery life and 28 days on standby, while the listing highlights 164ft water resistance and ABC sensors for outdoor navigation. It is clearly aimed at hikers, runners, and users who want a tough watch. Buyers like its classy appearance, premium build, and value, but display quality and battery reliability receive mixed feedback.

Specifications Display AMOLED rugged smartwatch display. GPS Dual band, L1+L5 positioning. Water resistance 164ft. Battery Up to 10 days, 28 days standby. Outdoor tools ABC sensors, rugged build, titanium alloy bezel. Reasons to buy Rugged build with serious outdoor features. Good battery claims for an outdoor watch. Reason to avoid Display feedback is mixed. Battery and reliability concerns appear in reviews.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the premium appearance, good build quality, and value for money, but some report display problems and inconsistent battery or reliability behaviour. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it is built for outdoor use, with rugged construction, dual band GPS, and long standby time.

Amazfit Balance is a 46mm smartwatch built around wellness, training, and everyday utility. It offers body composition analysis, dual band GPS, offline maps, Bluetooth calling, a temperature sensor, and Zepp Coach AI support. Amazfit says it lasts up to 14 days on a charge, and the watch is positioned as a polished lifestyle option rather than a harshly rugged model. Buyers like its classic design, wide feature set, and battery life, though Bluetooth stability has drawn complaints from some users.

Specifications Display and size 46mm smartwatch with AMOLED panel. Health tracking Body composition, heart rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring. GPS Dual band GPS with offline maps. Battery Up to 14 days. Smart features Bluetooth calling and Zepp Coach AI. Reasons to buy Excellent battery life and broad fitness tools. Body composition and offline maps are useful extras. Reason to avoid Bluetooth connectivity can be inconsistent. Value perception is mixed for some buyers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the premium design, battery life, and sensor accuracy, but some report frequent Bluetooth disconnections and mixed value for money. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it blends body composition tracking, GPS navigation, and long battery life in a refined 46mm design.

Amazfit Bip 6 is a budget friendly smartwatch with a large 1.97-inch AMOLED display, 14 day battery life, GPS, free maps, and 140+ workout modes. Amazfit also highlights AI coaching, BioTracker based heart and sleep monitoring, and Zepp app integration. It is clearly aimed at users who want feature richness without high cost. Buyers generally praise the bright display, battery life, and accuracy, though some report early reliability issues after purchase.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED, up to 2,000 nits. Battery Up to 14 days. Navigation GPS with free downloadable maps and turn by turn directions. Fitness 140+ workout modes and AI coaching. Build Lightweight aluminium frame, 5 ATM water resistance. Reasons to buy Strong feature set for the price. Bright display and long battery life. Reason to avoid Some buyers report early failures. Limited appeal if you want a premium steel build.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the bright screen, battery life, and accurate heart rate tracking, but a few report the watch stopping within a month. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a large AMOLED display, GPS maps, and long battery life at a budget friendly level.

boAt Chrome Ivory is a women focused smartwatch co designed with GIVA, built around style, female wellness tracking, and a premium metallic finish. It has a 1.70-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness, IP68 resistance, Bluetooth 5.3, and up to 5 days of working time. boAt also lists 100+ sports modes and a 14 day standby figure. Buyers like the elegant look and bright display, but battery life receives mixed feedback, with some users wanting daily charging.

Specifications Display 1.70-inch AMOLED. Brightness 1000 nits. Battery Up to 5 days working time, 14 days standby. Water resistance IP68. Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3. Reasons to buy Stylish premium metallic design. Bright display with useful women focused features. Reason to avoid Battery feedback is mixed. More style oriented than serious sport watches.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the elegant look, sleek design, and practical features, but battery life is mixed, and some users say it needs charging every day. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines fashion forward styling, bright AMOLED visibility, and women focused wellness tools in one watch.

Fire-Boltt Glitz is a women oriented smartwatch with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display, rotating crown, Bluetooth calling, and always on display support. Fire-Boltt says it offers 120+ sports modes, heart rate and SpO₂ tracking, and around 7 days of battery life, while Amazon listings also highlight 1000 nits brightness and a premium appearance. Buyers generally like the display and styling, but functionality and battery life receive mixed responses from users.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch AMOLED. Brightness 1000 nits. Calling Bluetooth calling. Controls Rotating crown and always on display. Durability IP67 water resistance. Reasons to buy Premium styling with a compact AMOLED display. Handy calling and health features for daily use. Reason to avoid Battery and functionality are inconsistent in reviews. Better suited to casual use than heavy fitness tracking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the premium look, large display, and fitness features, but battery life and functionality receive mixed feedback. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers stylish design, AMOLED clarity, and calling support in a compact women focused smartwatch. Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch Smart features: Look for Bluetooth calling, voice assistants, music controls and quick replies for a better everyday experience.

App support: Some smartwatches support additional apps, maps and productivity tools that make them more versatile.

Battery life: A longer battery life means fewer charging breaks and a more dependable daily experience.

Display and durability: A bright AMOLED display with water resistance improves usability both indoors and outdoors.

Compatibility: Make sure the smartwatch works seamlessly with your Android or iPhone for the best experience. Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Smartwatch Display Battery Standout spec Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Classic circular AMOLED with rotating bezel. Up to 40 hours. LTE, ECG, BP, IP68. OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED. Up to 100 hours. Wear OS 4, Snapdragon W5, dual frequency GPS. Garmin Forerunner 265 Music AMOLED touchscreen. Up to 13 days. Music playback and advanced running metrics. Noise Endeavour Pro AMOLED rugged display. Up to 10 days. Dual band GPS and rugged outdoor design. Amazfit Balance AMOLED, 46mm class. Up to 14 days. Body composition and offline maps. Amazfit Bip 6 1.97-inch AMOLED, 2,000 nits. Up to 14 days. GPS maps, 140+ workouts, AI coaching. boAt Chrome Ivory 1.70-inch AMOLED, 1000 nits. Up to 5 days working time. Female wellness tracking, IP68. Fire-Boltt Glitz 1.19-inch AMOLED. Around 7 days. Rotating crown and Bluetooth calling.

FAQs Can a smartwatch do more than track fitness? Yes. Many smartwatches support calling, navigation, music controls, payments and voice assistants alongside health tracking. Can I answer phone calls from a smartwatch? Many smartwatches now include Bluetooth calling, allowing you to answer and make calls directly from your wrist. Can I control my phone with a smartwatch? Yes. Most smartwatches let you control music, receive notifications, use voice commands and even find your phone. Do all smartwatches support contactless payments? No. Contactless payments are generally available only on selected models with NFC support. Is buying a smartwatch worth it in 2026? If you want convenient access to notifications, health insights and smart features without constantly using your phone, a smartwatch is a worthwhile upgrade.